GOSHEN — A road reconstruction project at Reliance Road and Peddler’s Village Road is gaining traction. The city of Goshen’s Engineering Department held a public information meeting to go over the details of the project with community members on Tuesday night.
After reviewing nearly two dozen options for the future location of the Elkhart County courthouse complex, officials decided that the location now under construction would be the best option along Reliance Road.
“Once the site was selected, they looked at their preliminary site layout and it was determined that access off of C.R. 17 at Reith (Boulevard) is not feasible because of the superelevation of the road,” explained Goshen city engineering Josh Corwin. “It was determined that the road would have to be pretty much reconstructed all the way from Peddler’s Village to Reith.”
Instead of doing that, engineers decided to create two entrances to the complex from off Reliance Road. A traffic study was completed which indicated that at least 200 employees would be using the roadway daily, and once the full build-out was complete, there could be as many as 2,500 trips per day to and from the complex, with 400 during peak hours. This meant that the current design of intersection at Reliance Road and Peddler’s Village Road would not support the network and Corwin added that at full build-out, the analysis indicated a failure of the intersection entirely.
Engineering was made aware and began working on it November 2021 with the goal of trying to get the road improvements done by the time the courthouse opens. Reliance Road between Peddler’s Village and U.S. 33 will become a three-lane section, as will Peddler’s Village Road between C.R. 17 and Reliance Road. There will be a traffic signal added at Reliance Road and U.S. 33, and also a roundabout at the intersection of Reliance Road and Peddler’s Village Road.
A collaborative effort, both design and financial, the road project is still in the finalization phases with design consultants. While the total price isn’t yet known, initial estimates for 90% of construction alone are currently at $5.3 million. After design is finished, they’ll be able to bid the project out and have a better idea of total cost. Bidding is expected March 6 and hopes are the that project will begin at the beginning of April, so it can be completed before the courthouse complex is finished.
To get the project underway, the city had to acquire three parcels, take a significant portion of the front yard of one home, and gain the temporary right of way for drive construction for several homes at or near the intersection.
The next public information meeting on the project will occur after bidding, but before construction starts, so likely the end of March or the beginning of April. There, officials will walk affected residents through construction processes more in detail including items such as trash pickup, mail delivery, school bus routes, and temporary resident access during construction.