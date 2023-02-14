NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety voted to approve reimbursing a developer for upgrading utilities at Monday’s board of works meeting.
The developer, My Father’s Land, LLC is the developing housing in Miller’s Orchard and South Williams Street. The city asked the developer to oversize the utilities to a 12-inch water main and 12-inch sewer main for future development and for additional length of pipe not needed for the development.
The board approved reimbursing the developer in the amount of $57,549.80.
Pay Application Request
The board also approved pay application request number 6 to R. Yoder Construction for the Oakland Trail project in the amount of $50,988.15 for work completed through January. It includes an additional quantity of asphalt pavement as a new item in the amount of $277.50.
Volunteer Firefighter Resignations
The board accepted the resignation of two volunteer firefighters Monday. They accepted the resignation of Justin Miller, who had been with the department since 2004. His resignation was effective January 1. They also accepted the resignation of Matthew Jessie, who’d been with the department for approximately one year. His resignation is effective Feb. 8.
In other business, the board:
• Declared a list of 1017 water meters obsolete and approved selling for scrap metal.
• Declared a list of 24 Self Contained Breathing Apparatus containers and approved selling for crap.
• Approved two new residential sewer connections
• Approved eight sewer bill adjustments
• Approved excavation in right of way request by Brightspeed to relocate copper pipes on US Hwy 6 by the airport.
• Approved street department personnel to training events next month.