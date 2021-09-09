Well, last week’s Labor Day weekend ushered in the unofficial end of summer—even though the calendar (and thankfully the weather!) says it ain’t over ‘till Sept. 22nd.
That thought I had me feeling a little mournful over the holiday weekend. While I do hate to say goodbye to summer, I do really love the fall. I really love the weather we’ve been having over the past week — cool in the mornings and evenings and warming up to 80 degrees during the day. Frankly, I could handle that weather for more of the year!
Summer just always seem to go so fast — I can’t figure out the phenomenon that has summer feeling it’s only a month long while winter seems to last for six months! Maybe it’s the desperation I feel about trying to cram so much into the summer and not spending enough time outdoors (This is why I’m composing this column from the deck on a gorgeous day with beautiful breezes blowing).
Yet I do love the fall too — there’s still a lot of nice weather to be enjoyed, several fall festivals, fall décor, (and birthdays), chrysanthemums and pumpkins. I love, love, love the gorgeous colors of the trees in fall!
So, at this time of year, I have one foot ready to run into the next season while the other is stuck firmly in the sand of a sunny beach.
I’d feel a lot better about fall if it wasn’t followed by winter or if winter consisted of some snow for Christmas with an immediate warm up to a blossoming spring. I can hear all you winter lovers out there grumbling and asking then why live in Indiana? Well, that’s a long story.
Granted, some of the things I love about summer I can still do for several more weeks—sunbathing, going to the beach, picnics, cookouts, bonfires and making S’mores, festivals and flowers.
So I’m planning to continue my end of summer vow to take a day a week and go and enjoy and explore — even if just for a few hours, through the fall. I might’ve missed a week (last week) as I intended to take in either the Blueberry Festival in Plymouth or the Marshmallow Festival in Ligonier, but without having my grandkids to spur me on coupled with the fact that I was kind of worn out from a busier than normal writing week, I just stayed home and enjoyed having a quiet, restful weekend.
I am counting the weeks where I met friends for lunch — one week it was fellow freelance reporter friends and another it was my former sisters-in-law. Although we didn’t explore anywhere new, in both cases we hadn’t gotten together in well over a year and we had a good time so that counts!
I am definitely looking forward to the Nappanee Apple Festival as I’ll have more time to just enjoy it this year, and to other fall traditions as well.
I conducted an informal poll in one of my social media groups a week or so ago asking if members were either holding on to summer, or ready for fall and while some, like myself, were having a hard time letting go of summer the majority responded ‘bring on the fall!’.
So I guess if in order to enjoy apple festivals, pumpkin picking, hayrides, photographing gorgeous foliage and cooler mornings and evenings I have to say goodbye to summer then, fare well dear season, thanks for the memories.
Until we meet again.
