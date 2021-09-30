LAGRANGE — Registration is underway for Maple Wood Nature Center's free fall family event, the Not So Spooky Trail, Oct. 21-22.
This event can only be attended if people have registered in advance. Call the park office at 260-854-2225 to reserve a spot.
The Not So Spooky Trail is taking place Thursday, Oct. 21, from 3:30-5 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m., as well as Friday, Oct. 22, from 3:30-5 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m.
Families can enjoy a carnival-styled program with marshmallow roasting, story time, pumpkin games, Halloween crafts and horse-drawn wagon rides, according to information provided by the park department. Attendees should remember to take along some cash if they would like to enjoy apple cider and homemade kettle corn.
The afternoon programs will not be spooky.
The evening programs will add a little spookiness in the woods on the wagon rides. The Headless Horseman may even make an appearance, park officials said.
The Not So Spooky Trail is designed for families with elementary and preschool aged children, but people of all ages are invited, park officials said.
Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. 100 South, LaGrange.
