Kevin Myers unseated incumbent Dennis Kratz in the LaGrange County Commmissioner District 2 Republican primary Tuesday night.
Myers received 1,217 votes and Kratz 1,157 to nab the nomination. Also running was Raymond Hoover, who netted 485 votes, election numbers from the LaGrange County Clerk's office show.
The LaGrange County Council at-large race ended with all three incumbents receiving the Republican nomination. However, the margin of defeat was close for the third spot — 66 votes.
Vote counts were: Jeff Brill — 1,933; Steven McKowen — 1,814; and Michael Strawser, 1,781. Challenger Kimberly McKibbin, received 1,715 votes.
There were no other contested races at the county level. And the Democrats did not have any contested races.
The only county candidate slated by the Democratic Party was for the County Council at-large race. Tom Swihart, the lone candidate, received 586 votes.
He will face Brill, McKowen and Strawser in the fall.
NOBLE COUNTY
In Noble County, the results are as follows for the Republican primary, according to the county clerk's office totals:
• Circuit Court Clerk — winner, Tammy Bremer, 2,202 votes. Challenger, Jennifer Cummins, 2,008 votes.
• County Coroner — winner, Lisa Strebig, 1,712 votes; challengers, Tamara Coney, 1,332 votes, John "Tugboat" Snyder, 849 votes, and Lance Waters, 466 votes.
There were no Democratic primary races.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
In the Kosciusko County Republican primary, the results are as follows:
• Superior Court 3 Judge — winner, Chad Miner, 3,688 votes; challengers, Karin McGrath, 3,327 votes, Lindsey Grossnickle, 1,839 votes, and Robert Bishop, 995 votes.
• County Commissioner North District — winner, Brad Jackson, 5,286 votes; challenger, Marcia Baumgartner, 3,996 votes.
• County Council at large (three seats) — winners, Kathleen Groninger, 5,839 votes, Sue Ann Mitchell, 5,804 votes, and Joni Truex, 5,181 votes; challenger, Kimberly Cates, 5,022 votes.
Convention delegates will be: J.D. Ayres, Anne Bonewitz, David Bonewitz, Brian Boyer, Monica Boyer, Paulette Davis, Gary Eppenbaugh, Steve Foster, Tyler Haines, Christanne "Katy" Hampton, Daniel Hampton, Rhonda Helser, Troy Helser, Tyler Huffer, Jim Jarrette, Sue Ann Mitchell and Terry Wood.
Precinct committeemen will be: Merle Holder, Lynn Howie, Mark Nunez and Rhonda Helser
