MISHAWAKA — St. Joseph Health System, in coordination with Beacon Health System, Goshen Health System and Eli Lilly and Co., has opened the Northern Indiana COVID Infusion Center for COVID therapies. Initially, the infusion center is offering the therapy bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700 mg, and additional therapies will be provided as they are approved and become available.
“Acting as a neutralizing antibody, bamlanivimab helps the patient’s immune system clear the virus more quickly, which can reduce COVID-related hospitalizations,” said Genevieve Lankowicz, SJHS chief clinical officer.
“We are excited to work with our healthcare colleagues across the region to offer this important new option to our community. We know it will become an important resource for those battling this disease and for the physicians and providers who care for them,” said Dr. Michelle Bache, vice president of Medical Affairs, Elkhart General Hospital.
“This new treatment gives us the most immediate hope of earlier treatment of COVID patients while we wait for the vaccines to become more widely available to prevent this disease,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist. “This collaboration is allowing us to provide exceptional, efficient care at a time when our community is in critical need.”
Bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody, received emergency use authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As part of the EUA, bamlanivimab is authorized to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and patients 12 years or older. In addition, these patients must have received a positive COVID-19 test and be at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.
