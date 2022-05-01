Refreshed by a short visit away

Earlier this year, we made plans to visit our youngest daughter in Baltimore.
We had anticipated seeing her and her husband when our family gathered at our house for the first Christmas together in 20 years. But the Omicron variant struck and they could not make it to the holiday gathering. So with a free flight available, we hopefully booked plane tickets for a long Easter weekend in Baltimore.
Our plans were almost derailed by events beyond our control. The illness then death of my mother changed our schedules and with additional workloads, we were tempted to cancel. But then, our flights were rescheduled for one day later, and after a much needed one day breather, we packed our backpacks and drove to the airport on the last snowy morning of April.
We arrived midday in Baltimore and, as if our bodies knew exactly what to do, we smoothly switched gears. It turns out that this time away was exactly what we needed.
We spent a relaxed 48 hours in another world away from the day to day, the ever-present schedule, the weight of details. We visited coffee shops and breweries where time stood still as we let go of worries and shared stories with Heidi and Andrew. We soaked in the obvious coming of spring as we walked down streets lined with blossoming cherry trees.
We shared an Easter meal, ordered tacos from the best local Taqueria, did some yoga and lazed around their tidy rowhouse. Lila, their black lab, and Finn, their orange tabby cat, gave us the animal cuddles we’ve missed since the loss of Stella, the dog.
Back in this familiar space that we hadn’t visited in three years, we caught our breath. And we regained a connection to daily life. After two nights of sound sleep, it dawned on me that I hadn’t thought at all about my mother’s death or the details that have piled up since. We let all that go and just enjoyed living in the present.
As our plane landed back in South Bend, I realized again how important these breaks from our routines are, even if they are only a few hours long. Away from the things that constantly call, I let my guard down, slow down, take each moment as it comes and thrive in a new setting.
When I return to my regular routine, I find it infused with fresh air and new perspectives. And I remind myself that there will always be things waiting on my to-do list and they can mostly wait.
So as spring settles in, carve out some time away from the day to day, even if it’s just a walk at the park to see what’s new in nature. It will refill your store of energy. Here’s a recipe for grilled chicken that we recently made on our back patio as the spring rain came down!
Smoked Paprika Chicken
2 t. sweet paprika
1 t. hot paprika
2 t. smoked paprika
2 T. honey
2 T. lemon juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons softened butter
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
3 large chicken breasts, each cut into two (about 1 1/3 lbs)
Build a fire in a grill with a cover, leaving about ½ of the grill free of coals.
In a bowl, combine the paprikas, honey, lemon juice, garlic, butter, salt and pepper. Stir to make a paste. Coat the chicken thoroughly with the spice paste (I used a spoon to coat and spread it.).
Place chicken on cooler side of grill and cover. Roast chicken for 15 minutes, turn, cook for 10 minutes more, or until cooked through.
Serve hot with grilled vegetables.
