PLYMOUTH — A week of festivities is scheduled for the grand reopening of the historic REES Theatre in downtown Plymouth, starting Saturday and running though Oct. 8.
Denver Bierman and The Mile High Orchestra will kick off the week Saturday afternoon with a free concert in the city’s River Park Square, according to a news release. The free concert will feature a “Trumpet Challenge” with hopes of setting a world record for the most trumpeters participating in the same place at the same time.
Bierman, a native of Plymouth, has written an original song for participants to play. For more information or to register, visit www.reestheatre.com/reopening.
Later on Saturday, Michigan Street will be closed for the first ever Dinner in the Street. This event sold out early, but certain ticket holders will be able to choose “small plate” offered by a wide variety of Marshall County restauranteurs.
Whitewater String Trio and Twins at Play will provide live music, and there will be actors in period costume roaming the area, antique vehicles of the era at the corner of Michigan and Garro Streets and a handful of painters from Heartland Artists whose works will be auctioned later in the evening.
The Marshall County Historical Society will be open prior to and during dinner for people to review their exhibit titled “Marshall County in the Movies.”
Local resident Peter Schumacher will also have hand-crafted a guitar from a REES wood beam which will also be auctioned off during Denver’s concert intermission.
At 8 p.m., the dedication of the theatre, specifically the Bob Pickell Performing Arts stage, will be followed by another performance by Denver and the MHO.
Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. the theatre will be open for public tours. At 7 p.m., The REES and Wild Rose Moon will bring guitar master Pierre Bensusan to The REES stage. Tickets are available at Eventbrite or reestheatre.com.
Events continue Tuesday for Whiskey, Wisdom and Trivial Tidbits featuring members of the original REES committee who will share memories of the project spanning the past six years, emceed by Tony Ross of MAX 98.3.
Thursday will bring improv to the stage with three professional troupes: Everyone’s Tiffany, GoProv and The Lark Comedy Institute as well as audience participation facilitated by Plymouth native Kathryn Anders.
Finally on Saturday, in conjunction with the Downtown Merchants’ Chocolate Walk, the original Willie Wonka and The Chocolate Factory will cap off the weeks’ celebratory events.
For more information and event pricing, visit www.reestheatre.com/grand-opening.