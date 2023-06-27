NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Police Department added three new reserve patrol officers to its rank after approval by the Board of Works Monday afternoon.
The reserve officers are Justin McLaughlin, Dallas Rice and Tim Vistine. Police Chief Steve Rulli spoke briefly about each man, saying that McLaughlin has experience with the Syracuse Police Department. “We feel he’ll be a great fit.”
Dallas Rice has experience with the Milford Police Department and Rulli said he felt he’d also be a great fit. Both officers are no longer working with those other departments. Tim Vistine currently works for the City of Elkhart and Rulli said, “Tim will make a great addition.”
Rulli requested all three hires be effective that day, June 26, 2023. The board approved hiring the reserve officers.
Rulli also asked for and received approval for promoting Jed Beer from probationary patrolman to patrolman first class. Beer’s one year of probation will be up June 27 so Rulli asked the promotion to be effective that day.
The newly hired reserve officers were sworn in after the meeting.
Changes in Redevelopment & Chamber of Commerce
Mayor Phil Jenkins asked for the board to terminate the agreement between the city and Kitson Development. He shared a letter that would be sent to Kitson the next day which stated the city’s intent to separate redevelopment from chamber of commerce and therefore the city is terminating the agreement, effective July 31.
The contract between the city and Jeff Kitson, doing business as Kitson Development, is renewed annually but states either party can terminate with 30 days’ notice.
After the meeting, Jenkins said the position of development director will become a full-time city employee position. He said the chamber of commerce will still receive support from the city, but it will be up to the chamber board whether the executive director position is full-time or part-time. Jenkins said the reason for this change, which has been discussed for some time is “We’ve grown large enough that it’s too much for one person to do both the chamber director and redevelopment director.”
He said they wanted to make the change last year, but the chamber board was not ready. He said they considered waiting until the end of this year to make the change but “felt like the time was now.”
Community Crossing Matching Grant Project Awarded
The board approved the awarding of the 2023 Community Crossing Matching Grant project to Phend & Brown. Lawson-Fisher submitted a letter recommending the award. Street Superintendent Brent Warren said the bid “came in within reason of the original estimate and the paving is considerably less so they recommend awarding the project.”
Warren said the total, including alternate one, is $1,134,958 and this is a 75/25 matching grant with the city responsible for 25%.
Water/Wastewater
The board approved several items brought by the Water/Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber, including an agreement between the city and Asphalt Restoration Services in the amount of $12,730. Gerber explained they’ve had to repair several water lines and have had ARS in the past and “they do a great job of getting it back smooth.”
The board also approved an agreement to resolve an issue with a resident, Mr. John Tener, who had a sewer blockage at this rental property at 302 N. Madison. Gerber explained the property was empty for quite awhile and the issue occurred after the city had lining work done. After a tenant moved in the sewer was plugged and Tener had it repaired. Gerber said if they’d been contacted, they could have talked to the lining company, Visu Sewer. The parties came to an agreement to split the $4,637.88 between the city, Tener and Visu Sewer with the city paying $1,545.96.
The board also approved a skid loader lease and trade in agreement with Bobcat of Michiana. This year it will cost more because there is a newer model track machine instead of four-wheel drive. The cost is $21,464.27.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a change order and pay application for the Oakland Trail project. The change order in the amount of $645 was for mulch to match existing mulch. The pay application in the amount of $111,951.45 to R Yoder Construction.
• Approved Embrace the Pace Days July 13-15 and waiving the garage sale fee.
• Approved an alley closing request by Key Boutique for a sidewalk sale during Embrace the Pace Days.
• Approved an alley closing request by the fire department to close the alley between the fire department and Chase Bank for fish fry and dumpster placement from Thursday, July 13 at 6 am-Tuesday July 19 at 6 pm if needed.
• Heard an update that Don Carlos restaurant, who had a dumpster approvement in April, is now ready to have the work done and a dumpster will be placed in front of the building starting June 27.
• Approved the consent agenda with excavation on public property requests and a driveway permit request.