SYRACUSE — Redevelopment Commission members met via video-conferencing Thursday and passed a resolution establishing a new Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district — the Syracuse-Polywood Economic Development Area.
TIF revenue will help pay the bonds for the new athletic complex and “set a new clock for another 25 years,” Dennis Otten of Bose, McKinney and Evans, bond counsel, said.
Now that the resolution has been passed, it will go to the Plan Commission, then to Town Council and back to the Redevelopment Commission.
BOND RESOLUTION
The commission also passed a bond resolution, authorizing the issuance of bonds and BANS (Bond Anticipation Notes) to finance the new athletic complex. The bond is not to exceed $2.85 million and BANS are not to exceed $1 million.
Otten said they would set up the bonds and BANS so they’re purchased by Polywood or its affiliates.
“There’ll be no other source of town funds used just TIF and bonds and BANS,” Otten said.
Commission member Paul Stoelting asked why there was a limit of $1 million on the BANS. Town Manager Mike Noe asked Otten to explain that if the estimated cost they received for the ball park is $1.5 million and the BANS are limited to $1 million where the other $500,000 come from.
Otten deferred to financial advisor Jim Higgins of London Witte Group to help explain. Otten and Higgins explained the deal they made with Polywood is for them to contribute up to $500,000 for the new athletic field and the town to match that amount dollar for dollar.
Higgins said that since Polywood is definitely contributing $500,000, the other $1 million is covered with the BAN. Stoelting also asked if the road improvements, which are estimated to cost $2.85 million, cost less but the ball field cost is more would they be able to transfer some of those funds.
Higgins said the total cost is $3.35 million and some banks would allow a draw down.
In other business, members approved a resolution transferring real estate, which would allow the Redevelopment Commission to accept the 6.96 acres Polywood plans to build on from the town.
