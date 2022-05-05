MILLERSBURG — The Redeemed Quartet, a professional southern gospel quartet with Indiana roots, will be singing at the Millersburg School gym, 203 E. Main St., May 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is free, but an offering will be taken to benefit Kids 4 Christ, which provides free Bible classes for elementary students in the Fairfield District.
The Redeemed Quartet is made up of two sets of brothers who have been singing together since 2014. They have traveled from Alaska and Manitoba to Florida. They enjoy traditional four-part harmony with life-changing lyrics. Songs include timeless hymns and gospel classics, as well as their own compositions. The Redeemed Quartet has a large internet following with their music videos on YouTube.
Kids 4 Christ is an outreach of the Clinton Benton Jackson Christian Education Association (CBJCEA). Their purpose, according to the group, is to share the love of God through providing non-denominational Bible classes for all students at Millersburg, Benton and New Paris Elementary whose parents permit attendance. These released-time classes follow the guidelines of Indiana Code 20-33-2-19, the group stated in a press release. Bible classes have been provided to schools in the Millersburg community in one form or another since 1929. Currently there are three teachers and many volunteers involved in the program. Classes are always provided without charge.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Light concessions and CDs of the quartet will be available.
