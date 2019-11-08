GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools will be closed Nov. 19 due to a large number of teachers requesting the day off to attend the Red for Ed lobbying event at the Statehouse. The day off will be made up Feb. 14.
In a statement to parents released Friday, district officials said so many teachers will attend the event that there are not enough substitutes available to fill in for the day.
“We realize that closing school creates complications for our families and therefore we wanted all to be aware of this decision as soon as possible,” the release states.
Red for Ed is an organized action day by the Indiana State Teachers Association to encourage state legislators to boost funding of teacher salaries and to promote education. Nov. 19 is the General Assembly’s organization day. Participating teachers held a similar event at the state capitol building March 9.
“GCS appreciates the support from the Goshen community with the passing of an operating referendum to help offset the lack of funding GCS receives from the state of Indiana. However, the GCS staff is planning to attend the event in Indianapolis to stand up for all public education in the state,” the release states. “Traditional public schools in Indiana have not been adequately funded, while charter schools and vouchers have seen increases in funding. GCS should not have to ask the community for a referendum in order to help pay teachers better salaries and to keep class sizes at manageable levels, but with the significant funding losses GCS has experienced, there was no choice.
“Therefore, GCS teachers and staff are standing up for students, for reasonable class sizes, for more qualified teachers in the state’s classrooms, and for better funding for all traditional public schools,” the release continues. “GCS appreciates the support of the entire community and would invite any community members who are interested, to attend the event in Indianapolis on Nov. 19 as well.”
For more information on the Call to Action Day, contact Melissa Mitchell at mmitchell@goshenschools.org, or Hank Moore at hmoore@goshenschools.org.
