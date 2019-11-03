ELKHART — Concord Community Schools will be closed Nov. 19 due to a large number of teachers requesting the day off to attend the Red for Ed lobbying event at the Statehouse. The day off will be made up April 17 from a bank of snow days.
In a statement to parents, district officials said so many teachers will attend the event that there are not enough substitutes available to fill in for the day.
Red to Ed is an organized action day by the Indiana State Teachers Association to encourage state legislators to boost funding of teacher salaries and to promote education. Nov. 19 is the General Assembly’s organization day. The teachers held a similar event at the state capitol building March 9.
“As a school district, Concord is fortunate to be able to offer competitive salaries in comparison to other similarly sized districts across the state. Yet we recognize that Indiana as a whole is lagging far behind our neighboring states in providing adequate funding for teacher salaries,” Superintendent Tim Tahara said. “We are pleased that a large group of our Concord teachers will be supporting their peers.”
The decision to cancel school rather than conduct an eLearning Day was made in an effort to protect the wages of classified staff — office workers, school bus drivers and aides, food service staff, and classroom paraprofessionals — who would not receive pay on an unplanned eLearning Day, Tahara said in the statement.
