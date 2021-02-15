The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning across much of Indiana, including Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble and Kosciusko counties effective this evening through 7 a.m. Tuesday. Snow could range from 7 inches to more than a foot.
“We are encouraging everyone to prepare for what is expected to be the biggest snowfall of the season,” said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “The American Red Cross stands ready to support communities who may need our assistance during this storm.”
SAFETY TIPS
INDOORS:
- Stay indoors and wear warm clothes. Layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing will keep a person warmer than a bulky sweater.
- Keep up to date on the emergency through radio, TV or the internet. If power is lost, have a battery-powered radio to listen to.
- Bring companion animals inside before the storm begins.
- Move other animals to sheltered areas with a supply of non-frozen water. Most animal deaths in winter storms are caused by dehydration.
- Check on relatives, neighbors and friends, particularly if they are elderly or if they live alone.
OUTDOORS (if you must go outside):
- Make any trips outside as brief as possible.
- Wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves and a hat. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Mittens or gloves and a hat will prevent the loss of body heat.
- Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from severely cold air. Avoid taking deep breaths; minimize talking.
- Watch for hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness or waxy feeling skin.
DRIVING IN WINTER CONDITIONS:
- Check your vehicle emergency supplies kit and replenish it if necessary.
- Bring enough of the following for each person:
- Blankets or sleeping bags
- Rain gear, extra sets of dry clothing, mittens, socks and wool hats
- Newspapers for insulation
- Plastic bags for sanitation
- Canned fruit, nuts, and high energy snacks (Include a non-electric can opener if necessary)
- Warm broth in a thermos and several bottles of water
- Take along a charged cell phone or two-way radio.
- Plan to travel during daylight and, if possible, take along at least one other person.
- Let someone know your destination, your route, and when you expect to arrive. If your vehicle gets stuck along the way, help can be sent along your predetermined route.
- Before leaving, listen to weather reports for your area and the areas you will be passing through, or call the state highway patrol for the latest road conditions.
IF YOU BECOME STRANDED:
- Stay in the vehicle and wait for help. Do not leave the vehicle to search for assistance unless help is visible within 100 yards. Blowing snow can cause disorientation.
- Display a trouble sign to indicate you need help. Hang a brightly colored cloth (preferably red) on the radio antenna and raise the hood after snow stops falling.
- Run the engine occasionally to keep warm. Turn on the engine for about 10 minutes each hour (or five minutes every half hour). Running the engine for only short periods reduces the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and conserves fuel.
- Leave the overhead light on when the engine is running so that you can be seen.
- People can download the Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to weather alerts for their area and where loved ones live. Expert medical guidance and a hospital locator are included in the First Aid App in case travelers encounter any mishaps. Both apps are available to download for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.