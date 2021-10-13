FORT WAYNE — The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types — especially type O — to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year, Red Cross officials stated in a news release. To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.
Donors are asked to make an appointment.
All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Plus, all those who come to give now through Oct. 31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
TO DONATE
Upcoming blood donation opportunities this Saturday through Oct. 31 include:
ELKHART COUNTY
Goshen
(For Goshen donations, the location will be the Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 S. Indiana Ave., unless otherwise noted.)
• Saturday, 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
• Sunday, 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
• Monday and Tuesday, noon-5:45 p.m.
• Oct. 20, noon-6:15 p.m.
• Oct. 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Oct. 22 and 23, 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
• Oct. 24, 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
• Oct. 25, noon-5:45 p.m.
• Oct. 25, 12:30-5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1011 S. Indiana Ave.
• Oct. 26, noon-5:45 p.m.
• Oct. 27, noon-6:15 p.m.
• Oct. 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Oct. 29 and 30, 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
• Oct. 31, 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Middlebury
• Monday, noon-6 p.m., First Mennonite Church, 203 E. Lawrence St.
New Paris
Oct. 22, noon-6 p.m., Grace Bible Baptist Church, 68080 Division St.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
North Webster
• Tuesday, 1-6 p.m., North Webster Church of God, 302 N. Main St.
LAGRANGE COUNTY
Shipshewana
• Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, 2695 N. 900 West
Topeka
• Tuesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Maple Grove Church, 806 S. Main St.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. People who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
