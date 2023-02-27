GOSHEN — Residents of Elkhart County can now be paid for recycling.
During the Elkhart County Commissioners meeting, Director of Solid Waste John Bowers met with commissioners to discuss an incentivization program wherein residents could receive a one-time $25 payment for new signees to the curbside recycling program. New curbside applicants must recycle through a qualified recycling hauler, which is vetted by the county.
The program allows for individuals, associations, firms, businesses, multi-use housing, and anyone else new to the countywide curbside recycling program including within municipalities like Goshen and Elkhart where businesses may not have city-funded recycling opportunities.
Commissioner Suzie Weirick explained that the curbside recycling program is designed to support and replace the loss of recycling drop-off sites across the county.
“Those are unfortunately gone, but they were abused — terribly abused, actually, and they need to go, so we’re trying to go with another option because we do need to recycle and reduce landfill additions,” Weirick said.
Other items to come before the board include:
• The Elkhart County Highway Department is preparing to move into right-of-way for a bridge in need of repair over Baugo Creek on C.R. 26 west of Ind. 19. The commissioners agreed to a roughly $24,000 contract with American Structure Point for the acquisition portion of the project.
• The Elkhart County Commissioners also streamlined highway ordinances related to items in the Elkhart County Code, including speed regulations, stop regulations, one-way regulations, and roundabouts.
• Lochmueller Group has been selected to head design services at $105,000 using a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County for design work of a pedestrian and bike path for the C.R. 18, C.R. 13, and C.R. 115 roundabout projects.
• The commissioners approved a consultant contract with GAI Consultants for the redesign of the bridge at Hively Avenue and C.R. 18 over Yellow Creek, for about $490,000. With an 80% match from MACOG, the total project cost is roughly $3.4 million.
• Joe Mayberry, a resident of Jefferson Township living on C.R. 20 between C.R. 17 and C. R. 19, asked commissioners about the possibility of lowering the speed limit on his road from 55 mph back down to 45 mph. He explained that neighbors of his have had close calls with accidents recently and was informed by Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers that a traffic study would need to be done in order to change the speed limit.