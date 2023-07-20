GOSHEN — Three months after opening a new recycling center, changes and issues remain with respect to the city of Goshen’s recycling drop-off site.
“The city is working with Republic Services to adjust the process of collecting materials,” said Theresa Sailor, grant writer and educator with the city’s Environmental Resilience Department by email Thursday. “The newest changes will most likely not be the last.”
These changes include new smaller recycling bins, with yellow roofs, which are meant exclusively for cardboard.
“There has been an ongoing problem with the three large bins seeming to have insufficient storage,” Sailor said. “However, at least partially, it is an issue of how they are being filled. The biggest indicator was that the tonnage numbers on each of them were very light for the size of the containers when dumped. Upon inspection, you could see the voids inside the container. We were not collecting the tonnage that each should be holding.”
Cardboard was one item that created voids in the containers, Sailor said. When boxes are shoved through the openings and not broken down, they rob space from the bin for other materials, especially when users bag their recyclables. Bagging recyclables also does not allow the recyclables to fall to the bottom of the container and fill the space.
“We also see large, flattened cardboard boxes brought to the site that could easily be placed in cardboard-specific containers,” she said. “Adding cardboard-only containers will prevent them from taking up space in the mixed-use containers.”
Sailor said that city crews continued to see some dumping going on at the site, of items that don’t belong in a recycling bin. This was an issue that contributed to the closure in recent months of two previous recycling drop off sites, one at Goshen College and the other at Martin’s Supermarket off Bashor Road, both run by Elkhart County.
“We also see large plastic items that may have a recycle symbol on them but they cannot be recycled through this service,” she said. “Recycling services being offered at this site are limited to all paper products (paper, colored paper, cardboard, paper board, magazines, newspapers, etc.) and clean household food and other household storage containers. If it is made of glass, metal, or plastic but did not hold food or other household items (like plastic storage bins), throw it away.”
Sailor noted that plastic siding and childrens’ plastic car seats are not household storage containers and cannot be left at the Indiana Avenue site.
“The recycling symbol is misleading,” she said. “Manufacturers continue to place the symbol on many products that can only be recycled under very special circumstances. Those special circumstances do not include your local drop-off facility.
“Recycling is not the first step for reducing waste,” she said. “Please look for ways to buy less plastic and utilize the recycling services when you have products that you are sure can be recycled. Recycling materials should be clean, loose and dry!”
To learn more, visit www.goshenindiana.org/recycling.