ELKHART — Students, staff, and special guests celebrated a successful Make-A-Wish campaign during the closing ceremony event Wednesday at Concord Junior High School.
A total of $51,270 was raised during this year’s event — the most money ever raised during the biennial campaign, according to a news release.
Concord Junior High School, which serves seventh- and eighth-grade students, has been raising funds to grant wishes biennially since 1995. The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy.
Proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will benefit two local students who were identified as recipients through the Make-A-Wish Foundation — Jack, 11, and Reed, 14.
"Jack’s wish is to travel to California where he would like to visit an LA car experience to see cars of all types and visit Randy’s Donuts," the release stated. "Reed’s wish is to be a train engineer, and specifically to sound the train horn.
The 2022 contributions bring the total raised to $481,514.10.
The fundraising activities began March 4 and concluded Wednesday. During this month-long fundraiser, students and staff raised funds to grant the wishes of local children. Events included a Walk for Wishes event and a 5K Run/1M Fun Run, as well as activities such as penny wars and candy sales.
Several other Concord Community Schools buildings supported the junior high’s efforts by scheduling their own activities and donating the proceeds to CJHS.
