Receptionist Alissa Garcia honored with Gardener Award

GOSHEN — Alissa Garcia, receptionist at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, is the first winner of the newly created Gardener Award.
Garcia was nominated by Patient Linda Young, according to a news release.
“Whenever I come for appointments at the orthopedic office, I appreciate that Alissa always has a smile on her face. Her actions portray someone who cares about the patients,” Young wrote. “She is always kind and considerate, with a gentle voice. I’m so glad this receptionist is there … When I had therapy, she always took the time to ask how I was doing.”
In 2022, Goshen Health created the Gardener Award to recognize the contributions of non-medical colleagues in helping the organization fulfill its mission of providing innovative and outstanding care and services through exceptional people doing exceptional work.
“Thank you to all of you for delivering exceptional care, for your commitment to health care,” said Julie Crossley, Goshen Health chief nursing officer, in addressing the colleagues gathered to honor Garcia. “Thank you for bringing the skill set — and your talent, compassion and kindness to what you do every day.”
