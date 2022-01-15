Cold temperatures in the winter, such as we experienced last week, often bring questions about the effect on trees.
There is considerable variation amongst species and cultivars of trees. For this reason, critical temperature thresholds for winter cold injury are not as well defined as they are for spring frost damage to flower buds.
In January and February, fruit buds on our main tree-fruit crops (apple, peach, cherry, and pear) are still in their winter dormant state. During dormancy, buds have a very low water content and tend to be more cold tolerant.
However, absolute lows are not the only factor to consider. If warm temperatures precede a rapid drop to cold temperatures, say from 40F to well below 0F in a few hours, then tree buds tend to be less cold tolerant and are more likely to be damaged.
The consensus among those who study fruit trees is that peach flower buds start to be damaged at -10F and complete crop failure and/or tree loss occurs at -20F. Cherry and plum flower buds are slightly more cold hardy than peach buds and damage will likely start at -20F. Apple flower buds can withstand temperatures down to -25F. As of now, our local temperatures have not yet fallen below 0 degrees.
Our native forest and yard trees generally handle temperatures below freezing well, as long as they go into the winter relatively healthy and well hydrated. However, in springs and summers following a fall drought, we do see issues with trees and shrubs with winter desiccation (drying out) issues nearly every year.
Plants are not affected by wind chills (plants do not lose heat to the wind). But people and animals can be impacted by the heat loss from the high winds that accompanying winter storms. Providing shelter from the winds, as well as access to unfrozen water, is critical during those cold snaps.
