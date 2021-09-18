NAPPANEE — Rebecca Brewer, Miss Seven Pines Farm, is this year’s Miss Apple Blossom Queen.
Thirteen young ladies from across Elkhart County competed for the title this year.
Rebecca is 18 years old and a 2021 graduate of Northridge High School. She’s a freshman at Ivy Tech, majoring in dental hygienist. While at Northridge she was captain of the Lacrosse team.
She said she learned time management while doing courses online and working two part-time jobs. She described herself as forgiving, honest and generous.
Master of ceremony Mark Mikel explained the contestants would be judged in four categories for a total of 200 points. The categories included an interview with judges, biographical information, stage presentation and an essay about what it means to be queen.
As winner, Brewer will receive a $1,000 scholarship and numerous gift certificates from local businesses. The second runner-up was Liliana Lomeli, sponsored by Nappanee Boys & Girls Club. Lomeli received a $500 scholarship and several gift certificates. The first runner-up was Mia Wellington, who received a $750 scholarship and several gift certificates.
Paige Jones was named People’s Choice winner. That winner was determined by the most votes — $1 a vote. After the contestant Paige said she was “really excited and happy my hard work paid off!”
Essay
During the essay portion, Brewer read hers that began, “Nappanee Apple Festival has many opportunities for fun, food and new friends.”
She described the festival as a “small town fair with homemade pies and carnival rides, coffee from Main St. roasters” and plenty of food to choose from, including a taste of the 7’ apple pie.
Brewer said she’s looking forward to the Special Olympics. She said she’s volunteered at Loveway and through that said she had an “amazing opportunity working with special people.” She said she’s learned A.A. Milne’s words, ‘You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.’
Brewer said growing up with a teacher in the house she’s learned patience and kindness and how to get along with all types of people. She said she operates a small business on the family farm with her sister and they educate people on horseback riding and safety. She said she’s learned leadership skills. She enjoys working with people of all ages.
Brewer said she’s been working on her social media presence and has grown her followers to 33,000 on Tik Tok. She said she can promote the people and businesses in Nappanee with her followers and with her social media presence can promote the festival in new and diverse ways.
“If I’m blessed to be chosen I will go above and beyond and follow in the footsteps of the reigning queen before me,” she said.
2019 Queen’s final words
Samantha Markham was crowned the 2019 queen and told the crowd “Welcome back to the festival it’s been a hot minute since we last chatted.”
Mikel asked her some questions, including what was the best part of being queen. She responded connecting with all the people. She said the best event she attended was “A Night to Remember” which is sponsored by Tim Tebow and is a prom for those with special needs. She said her best event during the festival was Special Olympics. Her advice to this year’s queen is to “Stay active. Don’t let that crown sit on the shelf get out as often as you can.”
Markham thanked the sponsors and judges from 2019 and this year. She told the pageant directors, “Lizzie, Morgan and Emily you’re the best directors ever.”
She thanked her family and friends for their support and for accompanying her on appearances. She said her mom was the best coach and thanked her brother for taking photos and said she loved and missed her father and grandfather in heaven.
Mikel said in the two years that Markham was the queen she made 57 appearances and was the third runner up in the Indiana State Festival pageant.
A new aspect of the contest this year had the contestants choosing a question from a bowl and answering it on stage. The question Brewer chose was ‘What is the most important quality to have in order to succeed?’
“Perseverance,” she responded. “Things are always going to go wrong but if you push through you’ll always come out on top.”
After she was crowned, Brewer was asked what it meant to her. “It means so much. I’m so excited to have this chance to work with people in the community, to learn more about them and I’m excited to work with kids.”
Brewer admitted, “I’m still in shock.”
She said what she was most looking forward to was connecting with people and the food; “This weekend all I can think about is the food!”
