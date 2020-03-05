GOSHEN — A Michigan-based real estate company is crying foul in response to a recent report by a local news organization alleging the company has called for the eviction of dozens of its residents at the Roxbury Park mobile home community on the city’s west side.
The story, published Tuesday by WNDU, also known as 16 News Now, alleges the real estate company, Sun Communities Inc., is forcing as many as 80 residents living in older manufactured homes at Roxbury Park, located at 403 Post Road, to either purchase new homes, have their old homes moved out of the park or have them demolished, most within the next 30 days.
But according to Nate Philippsen, vice president of marketing for Sun Communities, the report is inaccurate and alarmist, and the company is calling on WNDU to issue a correction.
“This report is blatantly false. Not even close. We are extremely, extremely disappointed with the inaccurate and false reporting that came from WNDU,” Philippsen said of the report in a conversation Wednesday afternoon. “Pure numbers, there are only five residents, or 1.3% of our total residents, that are in some stage of eviction, and that is for various reasons. It could be for exterior home or site condition, which is a benefit to all residents, or nonpayment of rent, which is a statutory eviction process by the state. So, we’re talking about five out of 390 well-maintained homes at that property. We have no idea where that 80-resident figure came from. There is nothing to that extent.”
Philippsen also alleges WNDU contacted Sun Communities seeking comment prior to publishing the story, but the company’s response to the inquiry was excluded from the station’s final report.
“They did reach out to us with some questions, and we provided them with answers back, stating how we have rules that our tenants agree upon when it comes to maintaining their homes, and their sites, so that we have a safe and well-maintained community,” Philippsen said. “Unfortunately, they took none of that into account with their reporting and they said in their broadcast that they reached out to us for a comment and did not receive a response. So, we’re very disappointed, because we really take pride in providing quality, safe, well-maintained communities for our residents, and take this very, very seriously. We’re just really disappointed in how we were portrayed to our community and to our residents.”
Referencing the five residents who are currently facing eviction at Roxbury Park, Philippsen noted it is not unusual for real estate companies such as Sun Communities to have to pursue the occasional eviction from time to time, though it is definitely more the exception than the rule.
“I mean, it’s an ongoing thing, just like anywhere else. If you’re failing to pay rent, then we follow the late-notice standard practices for any rental properties. And then, after a certain period of time, then we start a standard eviction process,” Philippsen said. “But, it’s not, you know, you don’t pay rent and you’re getting evicted. We give notice, we work through it, we try to talk to you, we try and meet in person. ... We follow everything possible before it even reaches that point. So, that’s what’s also unfortunate.”
In addition to the issue of rent, tenants at Roxbury Park are also required to maintain a certain level of upkeep and cleanliness regarding their properties in order to remain in the community, Philippsen explained.
“It’s also about maintaining your property and your site so that it is a safe community. We need to make sure that our homes are well-maintained and safe and aren’t a nuisance to the rest of the residents, and that’s an ongoing process as well,” Philippsen said. “So, it’s about how do we work with them, what do they need, do they need any support from us, etc. Again, we’re very open, very welcoming, very helpful, which is why we’re very disappointed in this whole situation, because that is not who Sun Communities is.”
As for where he thinks the 80-resident figure originated, Philippsen said he really has no way of knowing, though the damage has already been done.
“When they quoted the 80-resident figure in their story, that number came from nowhere. We have no idea where that came from. There were just numbers thrown all over, and we track and monitor all of this, and it has no accuracy. So, again, it’s hurtful and disappointing, and we’ve issued a statement to WNDU that they need to correct that,” Philippsen said. “We’ve also provided all of the accurate information to the city of Goshen as well to ensure that they have accurate information and a true timeline of events. So, we’re open and honest and we just wish that everyone would be the same.”
Juan Macias-Gallardo, a resident of Roxbury Park for the past two years, was one of several Roxbury residents questioned by The News about the allegations Wednesday afternoon.
“I hadn’t heard anything about it. I have a lot of friends who live here in this park but I don’t know if it’s true or not,” Macias-Gallardo said of the allegations. “If it’s true, it’s a surprise to me. I mean, I don’t know why they would do it. There are kids and families here, and they’re paying rent, paying for everything. So, I don’t know why these guys would want to do it. And I have no complaints here. It’s an OK place to live.”
Bobby Linville, a resident of Roxbury for the past four years, is among those facing eviction from the park, however. He took a moment away from packing up his U-Haul truck Wednesday to speak about his plans.
“I was notified the other day that I have to be out of here, basically. Maybe about three weeks ago?” Linville said of his eviction, noting that he has frequently butted heads with the park’s management regarding the upkeep of his trailer and lot. “To be honest with you, I’ve been wanting to move for a while but I was trying to fix the trailer up for my sister. But, we just never did get around to it.”
Once all the packing is done, Linville said he’ll be moving in with his sister, also a Goshen resident, until he can find a place of his own.
“We’re putting our stuff in storage, and then I’m going over to my sister’s until I find someplace else,” he said. “She lives over by the hospital.”
As for the mobile home, which is owned by his sister, Linville said his plan is to just leave it where it sits, and let Roxbury Park decide what to do with it moving forward.
