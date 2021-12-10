Are you up for a challenge? Most everyone thinks that they know all about the Christmas story. I’m NOT talking about “The Night Before Christmas,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” or any other fanciful tale. I’m talking about the real historical account of Jesus’ birth as given in the Bible.
Here goes! As you answer these questions remember that they are based solely on the Bible as well as historical knowledge of that time. Don’t peek at the answers!!
1 — Jesus was delivered in a:
A. Stable
B. Manger
C. Cave
D. Unknown
2 — A manger is a:
A. Stable
B. Hay storage bin
C. Feeding trough
D. Barn
3 — Who saw the “star in the east”?
A. Shepherds
B. Mary & Joseph
C. The three kings
D. None of these
4 — Mary was a virgin when she delivered Jesus.
True or False?
5 — How did Mary and Joseph travel to Bethlehem?
A. Camel
B. Horseback
C. Joseph walked, Mary rode a donkey
D. Who knows?
6 — How many angels sang to the shepherds?
A. One
B. Three
C. A multitude
D. None
7 — What clues did the shepherds have as to where Jesus could be found? Mark all that apply.
A. In Jerusalem
B. In a manger
C. In a stable
D. In wrapped cloths
E. In Bethlehem
F. In the inn
8 — The wise men found Jesus in a:
A. Manger
B. Stable
C. House
D. Good mood
9 — In which Gospels do we find the Christmas story?
A. Matthew and Mark
B. Mark and John
C. Luke and John
D. Matthew and Luke
E. All four of them
10 — Who told Mary and Joseph to go to Bethlehem?
A. The angel
B. Herod
C. Caesar Augustus
D. God
11 — Who knew where “the King of the Jews” was to be born?
A. The wise men
B. Herod
C. Chief priests and scribes
D. Everyone
E. No one
12 — All of our Christmas hymns have details about the birth of Jesus straight.
True or False?
Now for the answers!
1. E — Unknown. The Bible is silent.
2. C — Feeding trough; historical knowledge
3. E — None of the above. The wise men saw it (Matthew 2:1-2). They were not kings but astrologers, no number given.
4. True — Matthew 1:25
5. E — Not known. The Bible is silent.
6. D — None. They “praised God, saying” (Luke 2:13-14).
7. B, D, E — Luke 2:11-12
8. C — House. Matthew 2:11; two years after his birth (Matthew 2:16)
9. D — Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2
10. C — Luke 2:1-5
11. C — Matthew 2:4-5, quoting Micah 5:2
12. False — Example: Away In a Manger “The little Lord Jesus NO crying he makes…” Really! Since he was human in all aspects except without sin (Hebrews 4:15), he did indeed cry and even mess his diapers like any normal baby.
So how did you do? I’m sorry if you thought some were trick questions. Don’t beat yourself up too badly.
This quiz does show the importance of knowing what God says in the Bible versus depending on human tradition and hymnology. We would all do well to take some time this Christmas season to read and reread the Gospel accounts of Christ’s birth and be awed anew at God’s wondrous plan of salvation.
Some details we never want to miss are that Christ came as Immanuel or “God with us” in flesh and blood and was called Jesus because he is the only One who could save us from our sins (Matthew 1:21-22) as he died on Calvary’s “tree.”
Ultimately the only Christmas question that really matters is “Have you trusted this Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior?” (John 3:16; Romans 6:22). If you miss out on that one, you lose for all eternity, not just a little pride now.
