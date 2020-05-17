DR. WALLACE: Two years ago, I was a shy 15-year-old girl freshly enrolled at a new high school. I knew no one at the school, but in a short time, I met a girl who seemed to have similar interests as me. We quickly became good girlfriends. At first it was very nice, but eventually, she started saying bad things about me around our school. Finally, to my utter shock, she became violent with me! Once that happened, I stopped hanging around with her entirely. For the past year and a half, she has stayed away from me entirely. I hadn't heard a word from her for so long that I honestly thought I'd never hear from her again.
Lately, to my great surprise, this girl has been leaving me voicemails and sending me text messages saying she's really sorry for her past behavior and wants us to hang out again. I personally think this is because she doesn't have many (if any!) other friends, and since we are all quarantined with this COVID-19 virus, she's lonesome being locked away in her family's home.
My mom doesn't want me to be her friend and refuses to let me call her back. Do you agree with my mom, or do you think I should give this girl another chance? — Former Friend, via email
FORMER FRIEND: My instincts tell me this former "friend" of yours is not to be trusted. She needs counseling, not a second chance simply because she's lonesome now. She has already had several chances to be your friend and has failed miserably. She has proved herself to be not only fickle, disloyal and deceitful but also physically violent. I suggest you do not call her or encourage a renewed "friendship" in any way.
If you're lonely and without other close friends, become more active at your school once it restarts — hopefully, this fall. Join clubs, and participate in after-school activities, once that time comes. I'm sure you'll begin to meet other teens that share common interests with you and would enjoy being your friend.
For now, if you'd like to venture out a bit and meet new people, seek out volunteer opportunities that exist to help others during this pandemic. Be sure you take all safety precautions and get approval from your parents before you begin these activities.
DR. WALLACE: I'm bored! My classmates and I have been at home now for over two months, and we miss interacting with one another at school. I also miss my classes, my teachers and even our high school campus.
Yes, we do our schoolwork and homework online, but it just isn't the same. So, now that I feel a bit sad and melancholy about missing my school, I have a question for you: What are the typical favorite classes of high school girls and boys across America? I'm already dreaming about going back into my favorite classrooms and seeing my favorite teachers again. — Homesick for High School, via email
HOMESICK FOR HIGH SCHOOL: I'm impressed by your passion for your education; good for you! Combining many surveys I've read over the years with numerous letters I've received on this topic, the indications are that the preponderance of girls enjoy English classes, while the majority of boys enjoy physical education classes.
I personally can identify with that. When I was a high school student in Gary, Indiana, physical education was my favorite class for four straight years. It paid dividends for me later in life because I became the head basketball coach at a high school in Kirkland, Illinois, followed by additional coaching positions in Phoenix and Garden Grove, California. Interestingly, I also taught English at both the high school and college levels during my career.
Should you write to us again, be sure to let me know what specific subject is your favorite and why so that I can add your preferences to my accumulating statistics!
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Although he is unable to reply to all of them individually, he will answer as many as possible in this column. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com.
