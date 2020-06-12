DR. WALLACE: I'm 18, and I'm a lucky guy. Since I was 16, I have been getting into trouble — at home, at school and with the law. I did many things that were wrong or illegal. I was involved in alcohol and drugs, and I stole and robbed from time to time to get money to support my bad habits.
Four months ago, I was arrested for possession of heroin. I spent time in jail, and after my release, I had to go to night school and attend a church-sponsored substance abuse program every week. I started attending the church also on weekends since I liked a few of the people I met in the program there.
I fully intended to dump the church program when I got off probation, but since I've met a few people there I can relate to, my life has turned for the better.
These church members care about me as a human being, not just a dollar sign or someone to sell smack to.
I don't know what I will end up believing or not believing in terms of religion, but I can say there are some truly great people who have helped me a lot at this church.
My goal here is to advise any of your readers with substance abuse issues to not look down at people who attend any church — which is what I did at first. Look at them as people who may be able to teach you new ways, support you and truly care for you. — Lucky Guy Now, via email
LUCKY GUY NOW: It's great that you kept an open mind long enough to allow yourself to build some truly great friendships and what sounds like a wonderful support system.
I trust our readers will enjoy learning about your inspirational story, and perhaps your words here may help others in the future. Thank you for taking the time to write to us, and keep up the great momentum you've established. Nothing makes me happier than rooting for people like you to succeed after turning a troubled life around.
DR. WALLACE: My fiance is wonderful. He has a good job. He is truly reliable, and he's always focused on setting us up to have a secure financial future, especially since we want to start a family soon. My guy is frugal; he saves and invests his money faithfully and carefully, and a few years ago, he even encouraged me to set up my own Roth individual retirement account. I can't believe how much I've saved and how much my account has grown in two short years!
But sadly, his twin brother is just the opposite. This twin is horrible with money, always broke and always tries to borrow money from his parents. This twin brother also is known for always trying to make a quick buck via financial scams, pyramid schemes and the like.
My dad heard about this twin's financial failings, and he now thinks my guy might "unravel" financially because "they have the same genes." They are not identical twins, but they do look a whole lot alike.
Should I listen to my dad and be a bit worried about our financial future? So far, I have seen nothing but solid, responsible behavior when it comes to my man and his finances. I even told my dad that my upcoming marriage will provide our family with dividends for years to come, but Dad kept a straight face and didn't laugh, not even a little. Should I fear his brother's financial shortcomings? — Engaged to the Responsible Twin, via email
ENGAGED TO THE RESPONSIBLE TWIN: Your father should know better than to worry needlessly, and he should absolutely not project those worries upon you.
Your fiance has demonstrated his financial proficiency and character for multiple years right before your eyes. This is unlikely to change.
Perhaps you might suggest to your father that your guy's twin might become financially responsible because he has the same genes as your bright fiance.
