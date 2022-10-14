ELKHART — Keeping moving and raise money — or don’t, and read a book or write instead, and still raise money.
That’s the endgame of Concord South Side Elementary School’s "Read Write Move" annual fundraiser that took place Friday.
“We’ll do a walkathon and other different activities that we choose,” third grader Madison Byer explained.
All of the activities are in some way related to reading, writing or moving. For her part, Byer chose to read to a pony and to play the drums. Other exciting activities available to students included martial arts, making birdhouses, listening to guest readers from the community, calligraphy and sports drills.
“It’s a really fun day to raise money and just have fun,” Byer, a first-year participant, said.
The fundraiser was halted for two years due to the pandemic, and this year it returned celebrating eight years of fundraising efforts.
“We wanted something different,” explained Kris Gingerich, social worker at the school and Read Write Move chair. “We wanted something where all the students felt like they could be a part of the day, regardless of whether they raised money or not.”
When the fundraiser started 10 years ago, the school also wasn’t having many field trips, so they were seeking out opportunities to bring experiences to the school. The answer was simple: Read Write Move.
“We invite community guests to come and do activities with kids, school board members, and people from the education center coming over to relate to the kids or lead activities,” she said.
The fundraiser is so well-enjoyed by students that even after they leave, students come back to volunteer, year after year.
“I’m just really glad these kids can experience the same thing that I experienced a few years ago and I felt it was important for me to help out because this is an elementary school and everyone needs the help,” said Jackson Molnar, a volunteer and seventh grader at Concord Junior High. “I just felt it was necessary to be out here.”
Molnar is one of several teen volunteers who returned to the school for Read Write Move.
“When I was at South Side, this was a really big deal. I had it on my calendar and I’d count down the days like Christmas,” he said. “The 'Moving' part was definitely my favorite, but I also think that education is really important so I like how they incorporate 'Writing' and 'Reading' into this so they’re still learning something while being active.”
This year’s goal is $8,000, and it’s earned mostly by the students.
“They’re basically just getting sponsors,” Gingerich explained. “It’s similar to a jog-a-thon except there’s not an attachment of certain miles to how much they get.
The donations this year are expected to fund new equipment for the gymnasium. Gingerich hopes for a rock wall, but they aren’t sure yet. Previous year’s funds have gone toward updating the library, playground equipment including the gaga ball pit, musical instruments and other things.
“It’s amazing for them to be able to have fun all day, but also they’re learning,” Gingerich said. “They’re doing reading activities, they’re writing, they’re moving, they’re finding different ways than what they might normally do.”