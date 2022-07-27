GOSHEN — There is a new official 4-H club this year — the 4-H RC Car Racing Club.
Kids were able to practice driving a remote-control car themselves with incoming club leader Jennifer Granzow.
“It used to be part of the fair but now it’s an actual 4-H club,” said Granzow.
With this being the club’s first year, there aren’t many rules and regulations established yet, Granzo said. Currently the club has a total of 15 members.
“We’re hoping that we can continue to grow but we’re still very new,” Granzow stated. "Next year what we’re looking into is kind of a day where they will show their knowledge of using the actual remote in more of an obstacle course type situation and being able to turn through cones and determining the ribbon situation.”