NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Round Barn Theatre’s ongoing musical tells a story not often told in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical world.
“Sometimes the show is met with criticism, but I think that’s because these are really complex topics and characters," said Molly Hill, one of the show’s leading women. "But I think that’s what makes this show more human than other shows.”
Hill plays Julie Jordan, the lover, wife, abused and subsequent widow of Billy Bigelow, who is played by Conor Jordan in the musical Carousel.
“It’s a beautiful story about redemption,” Hill said. “It also had tons of fun dance numbers and lots of beautiful solos. ... It is a wonderful show that I think is very relevant today.”
For Hill, the role is a far cry from the traditionally humorous roles she’s played historically, but it’s also her first performance as a professional actress.
“It is a very emotional role,” she said. “I tend to play a lot of comedic characters, so that’s been an awesome challenge for me, to try to find those authentic emotions every night, and to help people understand Julie, and relate to her, and even learn from her when they leave.”
Growing up in Goshen with a father as a Goshen College piano professor and music chair, and an actress of a mother, Hill is finally living out a lifelong dream.
“From a very young age, that’s been the one thing I wanted to do is theater, and I never really have been able to get enough of it, and I really never had to think about what I wanted to major in or what I wanted to do," Hill said. "It’s always been theater for me, specifically musical theater.”
An orphan in Annie, an angel in a Nutcracker production, her first professional acting experience came at the age of 9 as Bielke in Fiddler on the Roof. Hill attended Western Michigan University’s theatre program, a program that only accepts 15 students per year for the Musical Theatre Performance course of study.
“The week after my showcase was the COVID shutdown, so it sort of felt like I’d been propelled into this professional career and then all of the sudden everything was gone," Hill said. "I was supposed to go back to a theater in Michigan and perform professionally there. I was supposed to play Juliet in The Wedding Singer and I was super excited, and that was all gone.”
Lucky for her, the Round Barn Theater contacted her looking to start up the theater again after COVID and the change in ownership. She’s been with them ever since, and has even joined the staff running the Round Barn Theatre Academy.
“We’re trying to restart theater youth education,” she explained. “I’m trying to build up summer camps again and offer theater classes for students grade K through 12 in the community and other opportunities like that.”
Hill said she, too, was involved in theater programs as a kid, at Round Barn, Wagon Wheel, and even NYU’s summer musical intensive.
The Rodgers and Hammerstein show, produced in 1945, just two years after Oklahoma!, is one of Hill’s favorites. The musical is adapted from Hungarian playwright Ferenc Molnár's 1909 play “Liliom.”
“I think it was one of the first musicals of its time — and definitely that Rodgers and Hammerstein did — that had quite a few darker tones,” Hill explained. “It wasn’t necessarily just a happy musical the whole time.”
The musical also exhibits one of the first times that dance was used to further plot without singing.
Hill plays Julie Jordan, a young girl working in a mill in Maine who falls in love with Billy Bigelow, a barker at the carnival she is attending.
“You can see from the beginning that Billy is definitely a broken person,” she said. “Perhaps they both came from more of a traumatic upbringing.”
Nevertheless, the duo fall in love, but Julie’s friends begin to realize that there is abuse within the relationship.
“It’s sometimes been controversial in this day and age, but I think it also makes this very real because situations like this still happen,” Hill said.
Shortly after finding out that Julie is pregnant and becoming determined to build up his family, Billy dies in a heist gone wrong. He meets the Starkeeper, who tells him he hasn’t done enough good to get into heaven, offering him just one day back on Earth to make things right for the couple’s daughter, Louise.
“The carousel is representing that nature of abuse and coming from being the child of a marriage where there was abuse or trauma and finally being able to step off the carousel, break out and no longer continue that cycle,” Hill said. “A carousel is always going around in a circle. It’s very cyclical, and that’s also the nature of abuse and domestic violence. It’s always cyclical. It’s almost this never-ending cycle that people can become stuck in.”
The show’s original Broadway production received almost unanimously positive reviews in 1945, and Hill said it’s because of the timelessness of the storyline.
“Julie is one of those characters that I think is sometimes misunderstood because when people see the show, they wonder ‘Why doesn’t she leave him?’ But I think a lot of women, especially at that time, that were in those scenarios, would not have left, for the same reasons that Julie says,” she said. “One of the things that we hope as a cast is when people come and see the show, they either see that they need to change, or that maybe they have a friend that they need help, or that they needed to see this story.”
The production team for the show is Adam Sahli, director and scenic design; Sandy Hill, music director; Angela Sahli, costume designer; Ellen Diehl, choreographer; Emma Evenson and Amy Cruz, stage management; and Alex Koontz, lighting design.
See Hill as Julie Jordan in Carousel through Aug. 13 at the Round Barn Theatre. Tickets are available at https://www.roundbarntheatre.com/.