DEAR CAR TALK: I’m a 70-year-old woman with a 2016 BMW 228i xDrive coupe, base model. The current tires are the Continental run flats that came with the car.
After 28,000 miles, the front tires are bald. The rears still have some tread, but I need to replace the tires and have a few questions.
How do I determine if I have “staggered” tires or not? I assume not, but the guy at the tire store asked.
I’ve always liked Michelins, and they have both Y-rated tires and V-rated tires. Which do I need?
Do you still recommend rotating the tires? Some places will do it for free if I go back there regularly. Only front to back, or cross them in an X pattern?
Sorry for so many questions! I’m grateful for your reply. — Caren
DEAR CAREN: I’m tempted to do what my kids do to me, Caren. When I text them a series of questions, they just answer the last one and pretend they never saw the others.
First of all, you’re right that you need four new tires. You have an all-wheel drive car, and in order to avoid doing harm to your center differential, you need four tires that are all the same diameter. Worn-out tires will have a smaller diameter. So you need four new ones now.
How do you know if you have staggered tires? The easiest way is to look at them. On the sidewall, you’ll see the tire’s measurements. The number to look for is the tire’s width. That’s a number given in millimeters like “195” or “225” and you’ll find it inside a string that looks something like “P225/55R18.”
If your rear tires are wider than your front tires, your tires are considered staggered, and you’ll need to buy two wider tires for the rear wheels. But you don’t have staggered tires (we looked it up) on your base model 228i.
The letter (Y, V, etc.) is the tire’s speed rating. And unless you’re a closet Lightning McQueen, Caren, you don’t need to spring for Y- or V-rated tires. Y-rated tires are good up to speeds of 186 mph. V-rated tires are good up to 149 mph.
While there’s no harm in having tires that are rated for a much higher speed than you’ll ever drive, you’ll pay extra for those exotic tires. An H-rated tire (130 mph) will be more than adequate for your purposes. And if you like Michelins, they make very good tires, in our opinion. But you can buy anything that’s the same size as the tires you’re replacing.
Do a little research, though. Check Consumer Reports or Tire Rack and find yourself a highly rated tire in your size rather than just accepting whatever the local tire shop has lying around.
Once you get your new tires, we do recommend rotating them. Especially if it’s free!
Your current front tires wore out faster than your rear tires. That’s typically what happens because front tires do most of the braking and all of the steering. But because you have all-wheel drive, you now have to buy four new tires even though only two of your tires are completely shot.
If you rotate your next set back to front every 5,000 or 7,500 miles, they’ll wear out more evenly, and the whole set will last a little longer. And as long as they’re not staggered, you can move them front to back or crisscross them. Let the spirit move you.
Happy motoring, Caren.
DEAR CAR TALK: Please settle a contentious issue between my husband and me.
He is an electrical engineer who is never wrong, and I am a housewife who values her pride and is tired of being embarrassed in public. We have agreed to abide by your decision, although I think my husband may renege on this agreement if you decide in my favor!
We have a 2017 Volkswagen Golf, a 2016 Toyota Tundra and a 2019 Subaru Legacy. The contentious issue is my husband’s belief that driving these vehicles during the hot summer months for more than 10 miles necessitates raising the hood after parking the vehicle, essentially to “let the heat out.”
If we go to the grocery store, he raises the hood in the parking lot. If we drive out of town, he will raise the hood at the rest stop and again at our destination. If we drive 15 minutes to go out to eat, he pops the hood at the restaurant. I am tired of nice, concerned strangers approaching us to see if we “need any help.”
Surely in this day and age, cars and trucks have fans or refrigerants that will automatically help cool the engine when a vehicle is stopped!
If you say this practice is good for the car or truck, I will swallow my pride and try to accept the fact that we are the only ones EVER to do this, wherever we go!
Love your advice and your newspaper column. Thanks for your thoughts. — Becky
DEAR BECKY: Oh, Becky. We feel for you, sister.
You’re absolutely right. The fact that nobody else on the planet except Hood-Up-Henry does this (and no manufacturer recommends it) is a pretty good clue that it’s 100% unnecessary.
Car engines are designed to run hot. They have robust cooling systems, and fans that are designed to come on even after the car is shut off, when necessary.
But unfortunately, you married an engineer. And engineers focus on the theoretical.
Even theoretically, the engine itself — the pistons, crankshaft and valves — is unaffected by how long it takes the heat to dissipate. But there are rubber belts, seals and hoses whose lives could be extended by (according to our detailed calculations) up to 11 minutes total over the life of the car if he dutifully raises the hood after each and every drive.
Is it worth it? No. I would say just in marital strife, he’s already on the losing side of the ledger.
Then you factor in the wear and tear on the springs, hinges and pistons that hold up the hood, the hood latch and the hood latch cable, and the dry-cleaning bills from the grease he gets on his restaurant clothes, and I’d say he’ll never catch up, no matter how many minutes of life he adds to his belts and hoses.
But as you wisely — and probably correctly — predict in your letter, telling him he’s theoretically right but practically all wet is not going to get him to change his behavior. For that, you may have to resort to trickery.
Here’s what I’d do. Next time you two have restaurant reservations, pay some neighborhood kid to stop by while you’re eating and steal the battery.
Your husband will acknowledge that his hood-up habit just cost him $90. But he’ll argue it’s a fluke, and that he’s still saving money in the long run. So, a month later, pay the kid to do it again.
That ought to persuade him that there’s great benefit to keeping the hood latched closed in public places.
If not, we give up, Becky, and all we can offer you is our admiration and sympathy.
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
