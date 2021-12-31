Rash of vehicle break-ins, thefts continues
Several vehicles were broken into while in the parking lot at 2512 W. Clinton St. and in the 2400 block of West Clinton Street in Goshen at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
According to Goshen police, damage was discovered to several vehicles and as well as thefts.
Reporting damage and/or thefts were Goshen residents: Bryana Palomino, Jelitza Palomino, Loudwich Jean Louis, Jonathan Juarez, Emily J. Fenchel and Rigoberto Romo Jr.
In a separate incident, Sergio Diaz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:24 p.m. Thursday that items were stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at Roxbury Mobile Home Park, 153 Springfield Drive, Goshen.
ARRESTS
- Damien Knuckles, 28, 509 Cross St., Goshen, an inmate at the Elkhart County Jail, faces a charge of possession of marijuana after jail officers reported to Goshen police that they had found marijuana on Knuckles at 12:42 a.m. Thursday at the jail.
- Leopold Medina, 25, 1415 W. Clinton St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:43 p.m. Thursday on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator. He was arrested in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Travis Barefield, 40, 66173 U.S. 33, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at South Sixth and East Monroe streets at 4:33 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. According to police Barefield was pulled over for a bicycle equipment violation. Police learned there was a warrant out for his arrest through Goshen. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of meth and paraphernalia. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
Cynthia Herrera Fernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:19 p.m. Thursday that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle that then left the scene while parked inside Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen.
THEFTS
- Jesus Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:05 p.m. Thursday that his shed was broken into and several steel folding chairs were stolen at 222 Enfield Lane, Goshen.
- A large amount of wiring and electrical equipment was stolen from 29861 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, between 11 a.m. Dec. 20 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a report filed with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
- William Kirk, 20036 C.R. 6, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday a theft from his pickup truck, which was parked in his driveway from 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 3:50 p.m. Thursday.
HOUSE SHOT
Julissa Luna, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4 a.m. Friday that she found several bullet holes in her home at 113 Hackett Road. Police said they found two projectiles inside the home. There are no known suspects, according to the report.
AWOL
Christian Dominick Nuss, 29, is considered absent without leave from the Elkhart County Work Release Center after failing to return to custody Monday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
