GOSHEN — This Saturday, a rally, aimed at saving the U.S. Postal Service, will take place at Goshen's local post office.
The rally, according to organizers, is in response to President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s recent actions — actions they believe undermine the U.S. Postal Service, including slowing down mail, removing mail sorting machines and warning states not to count on the post office.
The rally will start at 11 a.m. at the Post Office, 415 W. Pike St.
For more information, go online to www.savethepostoffice.net/event/save-the-post-office/127564/signup/?akid=&zip=&source=&s=
Because of the pandemic, the rally will take place outdoors; there will be a physical distancing plan; and attendees will be asked to wear masks, organizers said.
The event is being organized by a coalition of groups, including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, MoveOn, NAACP, RuralOrganizing.org, Service Employees International Union, Vets for the People and the Working Families Party.
Hundreds of similar events are expected to take place in communities around the country, organizers said. More events can be found at www.savethepostoffice.net/event/save-the-post-office/search/
“From the most remote village in the Alaskan tundra to the tiniest island in the Everglades, there’s one connection we’ve always depended on: the mail. Together, we’re coming together to support a beloved system that every American relies on,” said Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn. “The mail shapes our lives and our livelihoods. It’s how millions get our medicines, send holiday greetings, and receive the resources we depend on. And, in this pandemic, the mail is how millions of us will deliver our democracy. We reject these attacks on the USPS. We demand full restoration of machines and personnel plus full funding for the post office. We will fight until every vote is counted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.