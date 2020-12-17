Editor's note: Since this story was published, the event's title, originally supplied to The Goshen News by an organizer as "Stop The Mask Rally in Elkhart County" is now "Stop the Mask Mandate Rally." The article and headline have been changed to reflect this.
GOSHEN — Opponents of face mask requirements plan to take a stand against county orders in Goshen this week.
A protest is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Friday outside the Elkhart County Courthouse as an event organized by the group Elkhart County Citizens for Living Liberty United.
The “Stop the Mask Mandate Rally” is aimed at opposing health orders that were issued — as updated versions of previous orders — in November by the Elkhart County Health Department as measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The rally also opposes a county ordinance that set up a fine list for organizations that violate the orders. That ordinance goes into effect today.
Stephen Gray, a rally organizer, said the decisions amount to overreach by county government. He accused the Elkhart County commissioners of acting without public input. He intends for the protest, similar to one held at the courthouse in July, to be an opportunity to express frustration over the decision-making.
“It’s to get our voice heard to the local government as well as the state government,” Gray said.
THE FALL SURGE
A news release sent by Gray states positive COVID-19 test results have surged in areas where mask mandates were issued. He pointed to Indiana’s online coronavirus data, as well as posts made on Facebook, as showing record positivity rates.
“If you look at the numbers or the dates after the mask mandate, it seemed like we kind of trended upward, rather than going down,” Gray said.
Data for Elkhart County on www.Coronavirus.IN.gov shows that after the local health department’s first mask mandate took effect June 30, daily positive counts averaged about 30 to 60 cases, with fluctuating spikes and dips at times, through September.
Local case numbers started surging around October and through November, with a peak of 431 cases recorded Nov. 13. Since then, when there was a moving average of 306 positive cases, the number of daily positive cases fell 64% with 154 cases reported Tuesday. And that’s amid a moving average of 178 cases.
With numbers rising, the health department Nov. 18 issued two new orders, updating previous orders from the summer, which set a face mask directive for residents and mitigation directives for local businesses and organizations. The orders also set penalties for violations, starting with warnings and building up to potential fines of up to $2,500.
The commissioners backed the orders up Dec. 1 with an ordinance, set to take effect today, that listed a fine schedule for repeated violations if an organization ignores an initial step to work with health department staff on complying with COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Gray said he wants the commissioners to halt the mask mandate and cut the potential fines.
“We would like to see the commissioners rescind the order,” he said.
Commissioner Mike Yoder said the board can’t rescind the health department’s orders.
Yoder pointed out the ordinance adds enforcement to the orders, which cover businesses and organizations in the county. Enforcement will be driven by complaints that are made, and a team being formed will follow up on those claims to work with local entities. He added complaints have been made, which played into the decision to consider the fine ordinance.
Yoder said some small business owners wanted stronger orders in place to give them more security in enforcing mask usage in their locations. He also said some of the larger employers in the county had approached the commissioners in April, seeking more substance in COVID mitigation efforts.
“We’ve tried for months to get people to follow the recommendations,” Commissioner Frank Lucchese said.
The new ordinance was crafted with the support of the mayors of Goshen, Elkhart and Nappanee and in collaboration with the cities.
“We were looking for consistency across all of the entities,” Yoder said. “This is the result of mayors and commissioners coming together and creating what they thought was in the best interest of the community.”
The mayors had intended for their city’s councils to pass similar ordinances authorizing the use of city staffs to help the health department enforce the orders.
However, the Goshen City Council didn’t pass its ordinance on a second reading Dec. 7, and the measure has apparently been tabled indefinitely. Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins pulled a similar ordinance from consideration amid public outcry Dec. 8.
The Elkhart City Council passed its civil fine ordinance during a special meeting Monday.
Yoder said the council decisions in Goshen and Nappanee won’t affect the implementation of the county’s fine ordinance this week. The difference will likely mean enforcement staff will focus primarily on complaints at county-based businesses rather than those in the cities.
Restaurants, he said, are the exception since they’re already under the health department’s inspection jurisdiction.
Lucchese added the purpose of the new orders and ordinance is to be primarily educational for organizations to work with the health department.
