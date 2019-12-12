Shipshewana is now home to more than two million LED Christmas lights displayed in a 1.4-mile-long symphony of light scenes. In its second year, Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy runs select days through Jan. 4.
Shipshewana Trading Place and Blue Gate Hospitality have partnered with Winterland Inc. to bring the new holiday experience to town. They kicked off the season with a community night Nov. 8 with all admission collected going to Blessings in a Backpack and Boomerang Backpacks. This year’s opening night event resulted in a total gift of $1,600 going to provide area kids (typically enrolled in free or reduced lunch programs) with a backpack of healthy foods for the weekend.
“We are honored to be part of such a giving community and proud to be a part of this extra fundraising opportunity that helps these kids throughout the school year, not just at Christmas when we typically see these needs really surface,” said Brian Lambright, Business Development director of Shipshewana Trading Place.
“Shipshewana-area residents are always willing to step up to help those in need. They proved that once again by giving back while getting the chance to enjoy Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy,” said Ryan Riegsecker, president of Blue Gate Hospitality.
Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy is set up on the grounds of the Shipshewana RV Park and winds back and forth through dozens of displays. This year saw more than 40 displays added since last season, including a singing reindeer with a bright red nose just before the exit.
Visitors enter the grounds of the Shipshewana Flea Market on Ind. 5 and drive through the 1.4-mile course of Christmas light scenes, exiting onto C.R. 200 North.
“Shipshewana is a great location for this display because the town is already such a festive place and hosts many special holiday events during the Christmas season, giving families yet another opportunity to make new traditions in town,” organizers stated in a news release earlier this week.
The drive-through light display will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Hours of operation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The cost is $15 per vehicle on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and $20 per vehicle on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets may be purchased online or at the gate upon entrance.
For more information or to buy tickets to Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy, visit ShipshewanaLightsofJoy.com or find the Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.