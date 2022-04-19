ELKHART — In the first event of its kind, Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County’s Raise the Roof fundraiser will feature active volunteer work on site at the Northern Indiana Event Center, 21565 Executive Pkwy., Elkhart.
Industry leaders from around the community will to gather from 6 to 9 p.m. May 5 to begin a live panel building project while Habitat works to raising the funds to pay for a home for Goshen resident Lupe Cortez and her family of seven, and another yet disclosed family.
“It’s a little nerve wracking but we’re very excited to have our own space because the house is going to be big enough for our whole family and we’re very excited to have a home that fits our needs,” Cortez said.
Cortez, 22, was granted guardianship of her six siblings after her mother passed away in June 2020 with Stage 4 Gastric Cancer due to COVID. Her siblings range from 8 to 16. Currently, the family lives in the three-bedroom home their mother left them.
“It doesn’t feel like home anymore since my mom died,” Cortez said. “We’re looking forward to the new chapter with a new home.”
Ground-breaking for the family’s new home was Tuesday afternoon. Cortez, an employee at Interra Credit Union, has already attained virtually all of her required sweat equity volunteer hours with Habitat, but is planning to put many into building her own home as well. Her employer, Interra Credit Union, has agreed to be the lead sponsor of Raise the Roof.
“The whole process has been very exciting,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot because of the construction hours and there’s also financial classes that I took so I got a lot of background.”
Cortez has always cared for her siblings. In her junior year of high school, the eldest of seven began being homeschool and took up a job at a fast-food restaurant to help her single mother provide for the family.
“People say, ‘that’s amazing,’ but to me, it’s kind of like common sense,” she said. “It was very natural and it was an instinct after my mom passed away. Of course, I was going to take care of my siblings. I always helped my mom. She had told me before she passed that she didn’t want the kids to split up but regardless I wouldn’t have let that happen because I would never want us to be part.”
Habitat for Humanity’s Raise the Roof fundraising goal is $250,000, double the amount raised last year. The proceeds will be enough to pay for much of the cost of the Cortez family home, as well as another undisclosed one.
“This will be the first time that we’ve actually done that as our fundraising event to share with a broad section of the community, how that happens and the excitement of it all,” said Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County CEO and Executive Director Greg Conrad. “These are not practice panels, these are the actual walls for her house and at the end of the evening they’ll be trucked out to her site to start standing it up by the end of next week.”
Habitat for Humanity has built several hundred homes, but Conrad says there’s more work to be done.
“Affordable housing is really at crisis level, not just in our community but nationwide and the mission of Habitat has never been more needed,” he said. “We have a lot of people like Guadelupe that are hard-working people but they need housing — and affordable housing. For a middle income or lower income family, it’s overwhelming; the only way that segment of the population builds wealth is through homeownership.”
Attendees will be able to walk through a taped-out floorplan of the home and “purchase” items such as cabinetry, toilets and lighting for the home, while enjoying tacos and margaritas during the evening event.
“Our goal was to make a mission-centered event where people can have a more tangible view of the way their donations support us,” said Community Development Specialist Courtney Dobrzykowski.
The final portion of the event will be livestreamed beginning between 7:30 to 8 p.m. At the end of the evening, there will also be a big announcement related to Habitat for Humanity.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://raisetheroof.swell.gives/.
