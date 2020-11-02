Lately, the noose seems to be getting tighter. I can feel it lightly pulling in around me. A man I knew died of the virus. A woman I know is in the hospital. Names I recognize pop up on my social media with positive tests and light symptoms. I remind myself to continue to take precautions. I wear my mask, wash my hands, keep my distance and stay at home as much as I can.
Since my weekly work puts me in the midst of people, I come home wondering if and when the virus will reach me. Some nights I sleep fitfully, aware of every breath. Most of the time, I’m able to let go, thankful that the life I live is mostly solitary. I don’t mind spending days at home, working on art or knitting projects, and my introvert self is happy with minimal social interaction. I think daily of those who are constantly exposed and hope for them peace of mind.
As the virus circulates, it has provided me with a reason to reevaluate my life. What are the things I really need? What can I drop by the wayside? What gives my life meaning? Since I spend more time at home, I’m rethinking my indoor space. I want it to be cozier, a place where I can let go of the outside stress. Just like the change of season, I want to reorganize, put some things away, bring some things back. Bright red plaid flannel sheets bring color to the bedroom. A sheepskin laid on the couch offers a place to snuggle in.
With the chillier weather, I’ve decided to revamp my attitude about the cold as well. Since I might be spending many hours outside this late fall and winter, I’m reprogramming my brain and body to appreciate the fresh clear air. I just bought a much-needed pair of wool gloves at Woldruff’s downtown, ordered a warm hat from Canopy Supply Company (my daughter’s knitting business) and pulled out my fleece-lined boots. I’m stocking my spice shelf with cinnamon, cloves and allspice for those hot mulled drinks that will warm me up after a stint out in the brisk air. And my days filled with baking continue, no matter the weather.
Despite the weather and the world news, I continue to lean on myself. My core hasn’t changed. I don’t pretend to be in control of something that I’m not. I give myself room to pause and breathe. I look for the positive, the beauty in small things. The last October sunset was glorious. I watch the trees turn to bright yellows and reds and I feel like I’m floating between heaven and earth. As the last rays disappear, I’m back on solid ground, ready to continue on this unknown journey of 2020.
