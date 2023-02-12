The sun warms my face as I sit on the wooden deck and enjoy time to myself.
All is quiet in these early morning Sunday hours. The sound of traffic has yet to break into my peaceful haven. Nothing beckons my attention. I can sit here alone and be present.
Right above me, a lone crow caws as it circles around the neighboring yards. Then I hear the peculiar call of the sandhill crane and, soon after, a group of them fly by. They are right on time for the start of their mid-February migration. I’m hoping they are predicting mild weather for the foreseeable future.
Today marks my 42nd day of yoga since the beginning of the year. I’m using this practice as one way to keep track of passing time. But mostly, in this daily ritual, I find a way to give back to myself. It’s a half hour when I retreat from everything else around me and let my body do its work.
I think of it as a love letter to myself.
I’m often urged by the powers that be to give financially or otherwise to make the world a better place. And at this time of year, hearts are popping up everywhere. I like doing little things for others and being thoughtful about relationships. I enjoy the small things that can show my love.
But sometimes it’s easy to forget that I need to include myself in that love. I have to love myself before I can truly love others.
So this week, as I prepare gift boxes and eat chocolate hearts and cut out paper hearts, I’m also thinking about myself. What do I need? What makes me happy? How do I take care of myself? Do I accept myself?
And that’s where my yoga practice comes in. I need time away from the demands I make upon myself, from the critics and the naysayers in my own brain, from the “shoulds” that surround me.
And this year, in the spirit of love, I am going to take some time to do the things I want to do, eat what I want to eat, buy a present for myself, laugh at myself and enjoy the life I live. That daily half hour of yoga will be my very own love world.
And I know that when I’m happy, I’ll be able to pass that happiness and love on to others and make others happy. I’ll be treating others like I treat myself.
So here’s to love and the good life. Give of yourself but don’t forget to give to yourself as well.
Happy Valentine’s Day!