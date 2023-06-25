The longest day of the year has come and gone and already I feel summer’s fleetingness.
Here and there, I see a yellow leaf drop and realize that time does not stand still. No matter the lazy days of summer or the filled-to-the-brim days of summer, there’s a continuous, invisible clock ticking away the hours, minutes and seconds.
It reminds me to take full advantage of each moment that comes my way.
At the start of this summer, Jim and I, inspired by stays at various Airbnbs, started a thorough master list of what we need to work and want to still do in our house. I typed it onto my phone, listing one room after another and what all needs to be done. It includes indoor and outdoor areas.
The list we created is thorough and is a wish list as much as a to-do list. Some things on it will get done, some might not for a few years since there’s often a financial aspect to consider. But mainly, it’s a list that gives us a handle on what projects we can start and finish within a reasonable amount of time and also helps us focus on some of those items that we just live with when our lives could be easier if we just took care of them.
There is definitely something fun about imagining one’s house at its best, then slowly seeing the changes and hard work make it come to fruition.
We made our list just before Memorial Day weekend and will work on it through the summer. So, one month down and two to go…As we finish a task, I remove it from the list so I already no longer remember what the list looked like when we started it.
So far, June has been very productive, with new layers of paint in the kitchen and on the front porch, a cleaned and reoiled deck, better curtains for two rooms in the house, a thorough cleaning and reorganizing of the living room and sorting through some dishes and clothes. Some of the smallest things really make a difference like attached curtains on our French doors rather than a hanging curtain or a better system for our recycling now that our town is picking up our recyclables. We had never made a thorough list like this and it seems to help us get on top of some of those things we’ve often talked about doing but didn’t get around to.
Now that midsummer has passed, we know there’s still work ahead. We’ll use the next two months to cross a few more items off the list and hope that by the time the snow flies, we’ll have made great strides in living the good life.