As August begins, I look back over the last four months then scan my memory for glimpses of pre-coronavirus times. It can all seem rather overwhelming. In my own life, the details haven’t changed too much, and yet one of our biggest activities is now on hold. Traveling over the ocean remains elusive. I shy away from thoughts of “Maybe I will never go back to the old country again” but at the same time, I cannot see the end of the current state of affairs. I realize I’m very fortunate in still having my health, my home and my work. And this week, I even enjoyed a visit with family.
I’m learning that with new challenges come new patterns. The key is using my creativity and resourcefulness to discover what works under these circumstances. So when our daughter and her husband spoke of a possible trip to visit us from the East Coast, we put together a plan. We would set up our large tent in the backyard and they could glamp. Since we have a patio, deck and woodfired oven, and easy access to a back-of-the-house bathroom, we could gather outside for three days of relaxed outdoor yet socially-distant living.
On Tuesday, they appeared through the side door gate with their chocolate Lab in tow and easily installed themselves as we fired up the oven for pizza. That first night became the model for the few late evenings to follow. Aperitif as daylight waned, late supper as dusk fell and tiki and hanging lights went on, after dinner conversations into the wee hours with background music and sleeping dogs at our feet until we all fell into bed and air mattress.
Across from each other, six feet apart, at our Provençal purple picnic table, we shared homemade baguettes and croissants, local beer and rum, a low country boil, The Chief ice cream as well as a few tomatoes and cucumbers from the garden and cheese from the local cheese shop. We talked and read and talked and walked and talked and sat. We enjoyed listening to Jim’s band at the Goshen Brewing Company, where we could still maintain our safe social distance. Then, we took a side trip in separate cars to Lake Michigan. The cool breeze blew across the water as we trudged and ran beside the dogs. We splashed and waded and soaked in the surroundings. Once home, the deck gathered us back in.
Throughout our time together, we were very careful. Heidi and Andrew got tested before coming. They wore masks when they entered the house to use the bathroom. We kept our distances at all times and washed our hands often. And, though those differences were apparent, as we exchanged stories and shared laughs on the deck, we were still a gathered family, catching up on our latest creations and work.
As change happens, it’s up to me to shift along and rearrange and reconfigure life into new patterns. Despite the health worries, there’s still a way to connect to each other safely. Respecting each other and each other’s boundaries is one place to start. And for the four of us, along with two dogs, these few days were a good example of that. I don’t know when we will gather again but I’ll carry these moments with me for a while. And it will be fine.
