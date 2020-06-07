Hot, humid, oppressive, sticky. The weather seems to be following the news, bringing heat and heaviness to the table. Sometimes it feels like swimming through murky water with unknown beasts trying to pull us down and when we surface, a merciless gray sky looks no different than what lies below. I’m searching for a breath of fresh air, a change, or even just a way through the weight that pushes down on us.
When the temperature rises and the humidity is relentless, I at first forget the steps I need to take. The heat tends to go to my head and makes me simmer. I complain to myself and even rant about the “problem.” I imagine it’s happening only to me. And it feels like I should have been informed about this impending weather.
And, then, all of a sudden, it hits me. I’m just compounding the heat. I take a step back. I slow down and look around. I’m the one who needs to change. It’s time to adjust my habits and routines. I remind myself to drink more fluids and eat lighter fare. I take the time to assess how my life is affected and how I can lighten my load. I relearn a new kind of living and remember what I can do to make a difference in this heat. It takes work but the results are rewarding.
Growing up in a rainy and temperate climate, I’m not used to this weather. As I speak about it with customers and friends, I discover I’m not alone. In the big picture, we are all dealing with this humid and hot pattern. So I feel better knowing we’re in it together, sweaty and sticky. As I work through the heat, I start to see a change. Since I’ve owned up to my feelings, I can move forward.
Today, I’m trying to make the most of the situation. A walk by the water at Fidler’s Pond brings respite. And I find myself gradually cooling down, finding a way forward. The murky water becomes clearer and, as I surface this time, there’s a change in the air. The cool down is coming. I just need to remember that it’s up to me to make the change.
Here’s a recipe from my Belgian friend, Anny, that’s perfect for hot, humid weather.
Rice Salad with Tomatoes, Peppers and Peanuts
3 c. cooked white rice, rinsed and cooled
1 green pepper, diced
1 orange pepper, diced
1 large tomato, in thin wedges
3 green onions, diced
1 c. peanuts
Mix all the ingredients except for the peanuts in a salad bowl. Toss with the vinaigrette. Toss in the peanuts just before serving.
Vinaigrette:
1 t. Dijon mustard
1 t. minced garlic
3 T. red wine vinegar
½ t. dried tarragon
Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
¼ c. olive oil
Mix all the salad dressing ingredients except for the olive oil. Slowly pour in the olive oil as you whisk, until mixed.
