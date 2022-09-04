Off to the east, the morning announces itself.
A soft glow slowly rises above the tree line as I tromp through the tall grasses with Sadie May, the golden retriever pup. Here in northern Michigan, the landscape changes at every turn. The house where we are staying sits atop a ridge that overlooks the remains of the glacial age.
Steep hills descend then rise where the ice carved the earth. Now, pine, beech and maple trees find a home among the swaying grasses.
As the dog sniffs the ground, then the air, I watch and listen. The world is so quiet here as it wakes up.
But all of a sudden, I think I hear then feel a low, steady rumble. Sadie looks up. What is that?
Down in the hollow, a herd of deer gallops by. Then, we hear a snort. We are the intruders this morning.
As we finish our walk, the crows start to caw and, in the distance, a hawk calls out. I’m glad the dog woke me up early for this.
After a busy summer, we are in need of this time away. And though the distance in miles is not that far, the distance in feeling is.
The cottage where we are staying is away from the bustle of town and invites us to slow down, take our time and enjoy the views. But since we are only 10 miles or so from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, the trails are calling.
On this cloudy yet comfortable day, we head out to walk the Cottonwood Trail. Dogs are welcome so Sadie comes along with us. The hike starts at the parking lot trailhead along the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive then takes us down and up and down and up through the dune landscape with some spectacular views along the way.
The wind blows when we are on top of the dunes and dies down when we reach the hollows. We notice the way the sand continually shifts around us and how the dune grass and cottonwoods help to stabilize it.
Here, nature is in control, constantly changing and recreating new contours. Sadie, the pup, happily plows ahead, taking it all in just as we are.
After a final climb, we get back to our car and drive further north where we find an uncrowded dog-friendly beach along the lake where we can all wade and cool off.
Along the shore, the waves come in and go out in their steady rhythm and encourage us again to breathe in and breathe out, let go of the busyness and refresh our minds. I look out over the lake with its many shades of blue and feel the steady ebb and flow of the water, taking out the old and bringing in the new.
Even though we will only be gone a few short days, a new landscape away from my day-to-day is all I need to recalibrate and then return with renewed energy.
And I’ll take the low humidity of northern Michigan over the mugginess of northern Indiana any day!