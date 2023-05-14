I walk along the city street with my in-law family, following the general hum and movement of the people around me.
The warm summer night is full of energy and excitement as teens, young families with small children, groups of friends, couples and seniors stroll towards the Allegheny River. Here, where three rivers converge, our destination looms tall. Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh bustles tonight.
We are a bit late for the game and as we approach the stairs to our seats, we hear the crack of a bat and the rising roar of the crowd and we know we’ve just missed the first home run of the Pittsburgh Pirates. This is my first Major League Baseball game.
I soak in the sounds and sights: the green grass, the spiffy uniforms, the ball hitting the glove, the athleticism displayed, the fanfare of the crowd, the stadium food. I join in the cheering, in doing the wave. I learn some of the lingo (“Good eye!”).
And I discover a love for a sport I was never familiar with.
Charles, my father-in-law, passed away a couple of weeks ago. He became a Pittsburgh Pirates’ fan after he moved to western Pennsylvania. As I became part of his family, I became a fan of the team as well.
And after an epic family weekend when our daughters were young that included a bike ride at Ohiopyle State Park, plenty of ice cream, a few hi-jinx and a Pirates’ game, I was in for sure.
So as each new season unfolds, I always hope for the best. The team that I first became familiar with made it as far as the 1992 National League Championship Series only to be defeated in Game 7 by the Atlanta Braves in a now infamous game. As the years have passed, the players change but there’s always hope that the current team will make it happen again.
As the season progresses, I’ll often pick some favorite players to specifically root for and spend a few evenings a week watching games. I like the slow pace, the little rituals, the amazing catches, the statistics and that there’s always hope until that final strike.
Over the years, I’ve had a chance to see a game at the new Pirates stadium in Pittsburgh and at Wrigley Field in Chicago. And when our own family gets together, we’ve watched games at Coors Field in Denver and at Camden Yard in Baltimore.
There’s nothing like seeing the game live with all its distractions but listening to the play by play can take you right there as well. Right now, the Pittsburgh Pirates are 2nd in their division.
We’ll see how that changes over the season… as I watch games and keep a tab on their progress, I’ll give a nod to Charles who could always talk baseball, even in his last days.