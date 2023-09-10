My friend Ruth and I take the subway to the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain, then plop our backpacks down by the edge of the main road out of town and stick out our thumbs.
I’m hoping to reach my friends’ house in Lasne, Belgium in time for the holidays. As a poor college exchange student, I don’t have much money to travel so my friend and I hatch up this hitchhiking plan. She is headed to Germany and I to Belgium.
We swear that for safety’s sake we will not take rides with truckers and that we will stay together until our destinations. I also make sure not to tell any adult of my plans because I know they would try to dissuade me from this possibly risky venture.
It isn’t too long before we catch ride that takes us north and just outside the border crossing into France. That’s when the trouble starts. There are absolutely no cars willing to take us through customs and across the border.
The only vehicles willing to give us a ride are the truckers. So we hitch a ride on a truck filled with Valencian oranges with a swarthy, dark haired Spaniard. Since there are no passenger seats in the cab, we sit on the floor, propped up against our backpacks, mostly invisible to the border patrol.
As we enter southern France, our driver offers us oranges and we chat as best we can. He seems slightly creepy but not in any way that you could exactly put your finger on. My friend and I are glad to be together.
His route takes him northwest into Germany which suits my friend but I need to go straight north. So as dusk falls, we stop at a truckstop and he tells me he’ll find me another truck to take me towards Belgium.
After a few minutes, he comes back. “I found a truck that is going as far as Paris. You should get there by early morning.” I feel bad for leaving my friend behind with the other driver and hope that she’ll be okay. We say our goodbyes and I grab my bag and transfer it onto the next truck. At least, this one has comfortable seats.
The driver is very pleasant as I step up into the cab and install myself. We are about five miles down the road when a masculine voice behind me pipes up. “This should be a fun ride. Make yourself at home.” My body freezes as I realize that I’m in a truck with not one but two men.
My brain goes on high alert and I tell myself that even though it’s nighttime, I will not get any sleep. I will have to just keep myself awake as long as needed so I drink bottled water and smoke the bad cigars that they offer me.
I keep the conversation going which includes this snippet: “So why did you even get in a truck with two drivers? Haven’t you heard all the bad stories about young women?” To which I reply, “ Yes, I know, but I could tell you weren’t those kinds of guys…”
Even though it was an interminable night, the story is short and sweet. Nothing happens in that truck except smooth driving. And when we get to Paris, they find me another trucker to take me over the border and into Belgium.
I overhear them say, “If we hear that anything happened to her, you will be in big trouble.” I feel that I’m in pretty safe hands and that maybe someone is watching over me.
The next truck ride gets me over the border. Then I find a ride with an older gentleman who seems to have a hand fetish and when he finds out I’m not interested in any side activity, he promptly drops me and my bag off on the side of the interstate. Luckily, a young student picks me up almost immediately and he drives me into Brussels.
Now I still have to make the journey to my friends’ house. By now, the trip had taken 24 hours with little or no sleep. I stick my thumb out again and, just as a police car slows down in front of me, a woman picks me up. She works for the Belgian television station in Brussels and is on her way home from a brunch.
She offers me the leftover pastries laying in the back seat of her car and I eat some as we approach my hometown. When she drops me off, I still have 3 kilometers to go. So I stick my thumb out one last time. A car slows down, the window rolls down and, to my surprise, it is my friend Annie. Her eyes are big.
“Rachel, what are you doing with your thumb out? Are you hitchhiking?!!” I tell her my story. Her first question is, “Do your parents know what you did?” I inform her that I hadn’t really told anyone and figured I could tell the story later when I had safely arrived...She is not happy but she is relieved that I am safe and that she can drive me directly to her house.
Later, I’ll take the train back to Spain with three boyfriends. I’ll hitchhike a few more times but none of those rides will be as dramatic as this one.