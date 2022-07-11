RACHEL SHENK: Thoughts on a cleaning flurry

It’s one of those dreamy summer Sundays.
Clear blue skies, not too hot, a slight breeze and everything in the backyard is blooming or ripening. I, though, am not outside. I did take a long vigorous late morning walk through the bright purple thistles at Ox Bow Park with an energetic puppy.
But right now, I’m in the middle of a cleaning flurry.
After many years with the same bedroom mattress, we finally decided to get a new one. Our purchase was prompted by last weekend’s stay at a lovely Airbnb in western Pennsylvania. My husband Jim’s family often gathers there biennially at his brother’s place on the July 4th weekend. We drove with a very well behaved puppy and met up at the Airbnb with our daughter and her spouse and dog.
We shared two evenings with them and spent the day at the family gathering. Our stays over the years at a variety of Airbnbs made us think about our mattress at home. It often seemed that the places we rented had more comfortable beds than our own bedroom! The same was true last weekend. We had been debating if it was time and finally, we did it.
So the new mattress arrives in a box. We pull it out, unwrap it and set it up in the room. It comes with new sheets, pillowcases and pillows. Once we have the bed made, it almost feels like we are in another place. Except for the clothes pile in my laundry basket, and the pairs of shoes lying on the floor to protect them from the puppy and the box of papers I forgot to go through a few months ago…
So here I am. It’s time to turn the bedroom back into a more dreamy space. That means much sorting, recycling and split decision making. I get out two garbage bags: one for trash and one for donating. Before I know it, I have to get out more garbage bags.
I find fifty year old photos and my father’s diary from the year he married my mom. I learn that I have too many pairs of running socks. I find a shirt I thought I had lost. I sweep and clean. I sift through and organize. And slowly, the bedroom changes. It starts to get a certain look: a little more polished, a little more put together but the centerpiece is definitely the mattress.
After a night or two of sleep, we know it was the right choice. When we wake up a little less sore and a little more clear headed, it’s obvious that a new mattress can change our outlook. When the urge to clean comes over me, I always grab it no matter what the weather outside. Now I need to start on the next room in the house.
But first, I will relax out on the deck with a cold drink or ice cream from The Chief and enjoy a few minutes of this gorgeous July day.