When I was young, the beginning of December meant the arrival of Saint Nicholas Day. In Belgium, we celebrated it on Dec. 6 by putting out our shoes at the bottom of the staircase the night before and leaving a carrot for St. Nicholas’ donkey. I didn’t yet know about reindeer.
The bigger production, though, was at school. We were often dismissed from our classroom so we could go meet St. Nicholas in the big gymnasium. He was dressed in his Catholic finery: a bright white cassock, draped with a red stole, a bright red velvet cloak tied at the neck with golden ribbons, a miter on his head embellished with a golden cross, spotless white gloves, large shiny gold rings on several fingers and a staff of gold in his hand. He always had silky white hair and a long beard and when he saw him, we school children all involuntarily gasped. We felt a mix of awe, saintliness and excitement.
When we lined up to see him, it was not to ask him for anything. We did not have lists to give. All we could hope for was a warm handshake, maybe a ring to kiss, and, hoping we had behaved well, we would receive a big bag of goodies. Often, there were oranges or mandarins, gold-wrapped chocolate coins, marzipan figures, Speculoos (a Belgian spiced cookie) and other such treats. After making the “pilgrimage” to see him, we would leave school early, arms loaded with the goodies as well as our books. One year, a helicopter flew overhead and we all thought it was bringing St. Nicholas since our school might have been hard to access with a donkey.
From Dec. 6 on, there seemed to be magic in the air. A Nativity appeared on our dining room sideboard. We would start to sign and send out cards. Every morning, we opened a new door on our Advent calendar. The week before Christmas, we would get a live tree, right down the road, and the excitement mounted. Our church tree would have real candles that we lit during the Christmas program, making sure there were buckets of water around, in case of fire!
In street parades, St. Nicholas usually appeared with his donkey and his sidekick, Père Fouettard (Father Whipper), who dispensed lumps of coal or whippings to naughty boys and girls. St. Nicholas himself, though, is a kind and gentle man and is the patron saint of children. The story is told that three children were kidnapped by a wicked butcher. The butcher and his wife killed them, chopped them into pieces and put them in a barrel to pickle. St. Nicholas came along, saw what had happened and brought the children back to life out of the pickling barrel. Since then, he is revered as a helper of children.
So, on Dec. 5, the tradition calls for children to put out their shoes in front of the chimney before they go to bed, place a carrot for St. Nicholas’ donkey, and hope that he will put presents in their shoes during the night.
The morning of Dec. 6, the shoes are always filled with an orange, marzipan figures, gold covered chocolate coins and Speculoos, a crisp spice cookie. Over the years, the shoes have started to overflow with other presents and the holiday has turned into the equal of our Christmas gift giving. Christmas, then, is a time of gathering with family or observing the religious holiday rather than a day to give presents.
The St. Nicholas tradition arrived on our shores in the 1700s when Dutch immigrants brought the legend of St. Nicholas with them. In Dutch, he is nicknamed Sinter Klaas, which slowly evolved into our current Santa Claus.
Over the years, the Dec. 6 holiday shifted to the Christmas season. In 1823, Clement Clarke Moore wrote “A Visit from St. Nicholas”, his famous poem now known as “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”. It was printed in the Dec. 23 edition of his local paper and helped to combine the idea of Santa Claus with Christmas. His descriptive words brought a new St. Nick to life.
From that time on, the mythical figure of Santa Claus grew and grew. His clothing style changed but the color red and the white beard remained. From a revered saint, he turned into a jolly old man. He comes with reindeer instead of a donkey and on Dec. 25 instead of Dec. 6. But, overall, one thing hasn’t changed: the celebrations are about being kind, being generous and celebrating the childlike wonder of the holiday. Whether I am in Belgium or here in Goshen, St. Nicholas Day or Christmas still brings out the best in most of us as we give gifts and spend time together with loved ones.
Speculoos (Belgian Spiced Cookie)
1 c. butter
4 c. brown sugar
4 eggs
1 T. soda dissolved in 1 T. hot water
1 t. cinnamon
½ t. nutmeg
¼ t. ground cloves
6 to 7 c. flour
One day before baking, cream the butter and brown sugar. Mix in the eggs and beat well. Add soda and water. Mix in the flour and spices, kneading thoroughly. It will be a stiff dough. Store dough in the refrigerator, covered, at least overnight to allow the spices to blend in. Remove from the refrigerator and use hands to soften and flatten the dough. Roll out onto a lightly floured surface to ¼-inch thick. Cut out shapes; I often use windmills and traditional Dutch men and women shapes. Place on a greased cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, until puffy and just beginning to brown on the edges, or a little longer if you want them to be crunchy.
This dough will keep in the refrigerator for a long time. You can pull it out and shape and bake it, as needed.
