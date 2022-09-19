Twenty years ago, my partner, Jim, and I embarked on a two-month adventure.
We had dropped off our youngest at Syracuse University where she was starting her first year of college. Our oldest had already left the nest for the allure of the West. When we thought about the expression “empty nest,” we imagined a new beginning. So to mark this new start, we decided a two-month backpacking trip would resolidify our relationship and would give us a focus away from our children who took up a major role in our lives up to that point.
We toyed with the where: Appalachian Trail? Continental Divide? European trails? Through the library, Jim had found a couple books on the GR or Grande Randonnée (Long-distance walking) trails in France and slowly, we pieced together a possible two-month journey across France. We gathered walking guides, researched what to carry and where to go. We took care of all the business at home so we’d be ready to leave it for two months and left our house in care of a friend who also would take care of our cats. And then, with a gulp, we booked plane tickets to and from Paris, packed our bags that would become our homes and took off on our adventure.
As we started, we had only the faintest idea of where all we might go, but we were hoping to see some of the many landscapes of France. Our packs weighed in around 22 pounds and, though we had done some practice walking, we figured we would just jump in. Also, we had no cellphones, only phone cards that we could use in the available pay phones.
We arrived in Paris on a mild early September day and found our way to Hotel Studia on Boulevard St. Germain where we had stayed previously. Right behind our hotel, we found an array of sporting goods shops called “Aux Vieux Campeurs” (At the Old Campers), each with its own specialty. In one, we bought a Swiss Army knife which we couldn’t take on the plane. In another, we found trail maps for our first destination. We also went to the train station to book tickets for the next three weeks. We hoped to first go west, then south, then east of Paris and spend a week walking in each place. The clerk found us the best deals for each area and we would figure out our walks from there. Then, we looked high and low for umbrellas which we hadn’t brought along and couldn’t find any. We were hoping we wouldn’t need them… I also pulled out what would become our most valuable book, a list of gîtes or simple accommodations where we would stay every night, and made the first call to reserve a stay. The woman on the other end sounded friendly and said that they would pick us up at the train station since their place was a little bit out of town.
So, on a beautiful Sunday morning, we strapped on our bags, took the metro to the train station and stepped onto the train headed for the town of Avranches situated above the world famous tidal island of Mont Saint-Michel. We decided that we would try to be present and take in as much as we could in the next two months. And, yes, it became an unforgettable time!