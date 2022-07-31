Did you hear it?
As the last days of July unfold, a new sound emerges. It’s a familiar chorus. The clicking of cicadas and the chant of the katydids become the background music for August.
As soon as I hear it, I know I’ve reached what I like to call “deep summer”, when gardens continue to bloom, grasses start to blossom and butterflies and insects seem particularly active. The bright greens of spring have mellowed to a lush green and, here and there, a leaf already turns yellow and drops to the ground forecasting the end of the growing cycle.
When, like today, the weather is clear and pleasant, I can already sense a shift, an infinitesimal change announcing the next season.
The cicadas are also a part of our southern French experience. According to the local Provençal legend, they were sent down by God to rouse the farmers from their afternoon siestas. As soon as the temperature reaches the low 80s, they start their characteristic song.
Reproductions of them appear on tablecloths and tiles and in every hardware store as a symbol of Provence. But the most common sight we’ve seen is the ceramic cicada that adorns the wall beside the front door. These cicadas are often joined by the phrase from a famous Provençal poet, “The sun makes me sing”.
In our many years of visits to the tiny Provençal town of Le Brusc, we’ve enjoyed the symbol and its meaning. We found our own cicada that now hangs by our front door here in Goshen.
And it’s here that I sit at this time of year and listen to them. Their sound lulls me and soothes me and reminds me that the natural world continues its cycles despite all the human news. This year, when I heard their first sound, I stopped and listened.
It told me of hot days to come, of the imminent arrival of the Perseid meteor showers, of continuing long days of light. But it also told me of cooler days to come, the imminent arrival of fall, of days slowly getting shorter.
Mainly, it tells me to enjoy these days of luxuriant growth and bountiful harvest and it warns me that they won’t last forever. “Listen, be present”, they say, “store food and tend your garden. Prepare yourself for the coming cycle because, before you know it, the snow will fly and nature will go to sleep for awhile.”
Yes, I heard all of that and more from the cicadas. Did you hear them?