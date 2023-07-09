The warm wind slices through the open windows of the classic white Mercedes as the road unfolds before us.
My friend and I are headed to Warren Dunes State Park in Michigan on this sunny summer day. The car has no air conditioning so we’ve rolled all the windows down but our bare legs still stick to the red leather seats.
We have a packed cooler in the back seat with drinks and food. A large basket with rolled up beach towels, baby oil and suntan lotion sits on the floor. We’re both dressed in denim cutoff shorts (that we cut ourselves from old pairs of Levi’s) and tank tops layered over bikini swimsuits. Flip flops and sunglasses complete our outfits.
As we drive along, the radio is tuned into the best rock radio station and plays a classic summer playlist at loud volume. As the miles fly and the breeze blows, we sing along to our favorites feeling the freedom of nothing more before us than whatever the day will bring.
This is a summer ritual. Sometimes we go with other friends, sometimes by ourselves. We start out early enough so we don’t have to be in line too long at the state park gate and can still find a nice uncluttered spot on the beach.
As we shake our beach towels out and lay them down on the sand, the day feels full of promise. There’s nothing on the schedule but sun and water all day and a chance to talk and catch up on our latest adventures.
But mostly, we just lay there, listening to more music on the transistor radio as we also take in the sounds of the waves and hear the echo of others footsteps through the sand.
Every now and then, we walk down to the water, dip our feet in, then take a plunge and swim enough to cool our bodies down. As we walk back onto the beach, we smooth our wet hair and readjust our swimming suits. It’s time for another layer of baby oil or suntan lotion. We sit back down on our towels to dry off and have a snack.
As we chat, we scan the beach aware of who is around us. We ignore the catcalls or whistles of boys, have learned where to draw the boundaries of friendly chatter from strangers. It’s back to more suntanning and, if we dare, when we lay on our stomachs, we open the back strap of our tops so we won’t have a tan line.
By early to mid-afternoon, we’re ready to pack up our gear. The shorts and tops go back on over the bikinis. Our skin feels smooth from the sun and the sand. We gingerly walk back through the hot sand to the car, plop in our basket and cooler, roll down all the windows, turn on the radio and head back home. As the miles unfold and the breeze blows, there’s that music again and that feeling of freedom.
As this summer season unrolls, I remember those youthful days. I can still taste that feeling. In my kitchen, as I work, I’ve been listening to the New York Times Summer Playlist on Spotify and it reminds me to capture these fleeting moments and make space for hours with no agenda.
It’s time for a trip to the beach. This time, I’ll be sitting in a lawn chair in the sun in my modest swimming suit with high SPF lotion, a hat, a beach umbrella and a good book…