I stand on my deck overlooking my small kingdom. Tomato and pepper plants push up and out, sometimes growing leaves overnight. The yard is lush and luxuriant. Flowers bud and bloom. Nature is going through its June growth spurt and I can barely keep up.
I relish this growing process and look forward to its climax when I can pop a strawberry in my mouth or sit beneath the drooping clusters of wisteria or pick a sun warmed cherry tomato. But something stands in my way. Or should I say some things.
The walnut tree that stands guard so proudly along our fence encourages a large squirrel population that seems to think they own our backyard. They scramble playfully and scurry constantly. And they go on high alert when I peer up at them in the tree or watch them gracefully trot along the top of the fence. Sometimes they stop, look me right in the eye and chatter in a language I don’t understand. Mostly it seems they are trying to tell me that I need to back off of their turf and mostly I do.
But the pots and planters on my deck have become their new playground. Whenever I plant a new start, I imagine them giggling with glee. “How nice of her to give us more dirt and plants to play with.” And, sure enough, the next time I go out, my nicely organized plantings are topsy turvy, starts laid bare, holes dug into the ground.
They seem to know the exact moment a tulip buds or a wisteria blooms or a strawberry turns red. And they help themselves without restraint, only leaving me the dregs. I keep an eagle-eye out, trying to guess the last possible moment I can pick my bounty and they outguess me every time.
We live side by side in an uneasy truce but mostly they take full advantage of the situation, choosing the best for themselves and leaving me bewildered and angry. Every now and then, I corner one on the deck and not knowing where to go, he scrambles up my leg before leaping off the steps. Or I hit the fence with a broom and he jumps sky high and then back into the heights of the tree.
I’ve sprinkled cayenne pepper and waved tinfoil to no avail. This year, so far, the toll is heavy. Squirrels: 12 wisteria blooms, 11 tulips, 10 strawberries, 5 pepper starts; Rachel: 3 wisteria blooms, 5 tulips, 1 strawberry, 0 pepper starts.
As June gives us more daylight, the squirrels have more time to play. My plan continues to be twice daily visits to my plants with whatever momentary joy I can find since what is here this morning might not be here tonight.
The deeper meaning I find in all of this is a gentle reminder that I am not in control of nature’s patterns. Whether it be the squirrels or the latest storm with damaging winds and power outages, I live my life with the knowledge that things happen and find peace with that. Here’s to the long days of summer and to the squirrels. May we live side by side peacefully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.