Every week since early spring, we’ve been checking the weather reports on our phones, looking for a clear night and day that suits our busy schedules.
Finally, this week, we find the right combination, a Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning with clear skies and decent temperatures. It was during the pandemic that Jim built Travel Bug, our cute as a button teardrop camper, and we had been itching to get it back out on the road after its winter slumber. Now equipped with a better mattress and a better axle, it’s time to give it a go.
First, I have a batch of baguettes to bake and deliver. While they rise, I gather dry goods in a crate and foods needing refrigeration in our cooler. Sadie, the pup, always ready for an adventure, watches as we pack some of her toys and paraphernalia in the back of the car.
Jim collects the camping chairs, the pop-up screen tent and a few extra items to add to the teardrop’s kitchen. I bag a few overnight necessities and, as soon as the baguettes come out of the oven, we are ready to go.
We are fortunate to have numerous state parks within an hour or two of our home. This time, we drive to an old favorite, Pokagon State Park, near Angola, Indiana. The teardrop follows smoothly along behind our car as we take the back roads to get there.
And the weather is as predicted: blue sky, mid-seventies and just the right amount of breeze. At this time of year, the campground space is limited but so are the campers. We find a nice quiet spot surrounded by trees and within reach of the bathrooms.
As Sadie explores the environment, we easily set up camp. Then, we sit in our camping chairs and slowly leave behind the human world. Surrounded by the song and noise of numerous birds, touched by the sun, wrapped in the fragrance of spring, we breathe in deeply and let go of worries.
Since we did this last fall, Sadie has learned a few things and settles down quite well beside us. Later, we go on a long hike along the wetlands where the peepers sing and we look for emerging signs of spring.
Our day ends with delicious camping fare from the teardrop kitchen and a gleaming campfire as the birds slowly go quiet.
The teardrop, of course, is our bedroom for the night. There’s just enough room for the two of us and a sprawling pup.
With screened windows and a tiny ceiling fan, a small breeze continuously moves over us, bringing the scents and sounds of nature at night. And after a decent night of sleep, dawn breaks with awakening birds and soft light.
Is there anything better than easing into a new day with morning coffee around the campfire? After, we have time for one more hike out to the lake to soak in the light before a quick pack up.
Though short, the first teardrop trip of 2023 is deemed a success.
Here’s to many more.