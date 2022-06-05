RACHEL SHENK: Small kindness is sometimes enough

In my work at the cheese shop, I meet many different people.
That’s part of the fun of it. As my father taught me, every person has their own story. I don’t know what all someone carries with them when they show up to buy cheese. The best I can do is be present to them when they come. And in the case of two boys that means making sure I have saved the cash register tape receipt. When they approach the counter, they always eye the tape to see how long it might be.
And since they usually arrive later in the morning, the chances are good that the tape will be quite a few yards long. Nothing makes them happier than that length of white tape. When I asked their dad what they do with it, he laughed; “They take it in the yard. They pretend it’s something or other. You know, they use it for all kinds of stuff.”
For those two boys, that white length of tape is a world of possibilities.
One day, as I spoke to their father, he asked me about French butter. He told me he was in Paris, France, and his workmates had brought back this delicious butter from the store.
“I don’t carry that specific butter here,” I told him. But from that conversation, I discovered that he spent time both in Paris and Brussels, Belgium, my birth town.
“Have you tried the chocolate in Belgium?” I asked. “That’s one of the things I miss.”
When I lived there, we would eat a brand of chocolate called Côte d’Or. In the grocery store, the chocolate aisle overflowed with so many filling choices as well as plain milk chocolate, dark chocolate or pure dark chocolate. The raspberry filling was my favorite flavor as I was growing up, alongside a rich milk chocolate with praline filling.
When I got older, I discovered my most favorite, a milk chocolate bar with a pecan praline fittingly called Dessert 58 since it was invented and first released for the World’s Fair held in Brussels, Belgium in 1958. Along with the famous Atomium, a flagship construction of the fair, this chocolate also still stands today. I sometimes think I have a special affinity to it since 1958 is also my birth year.
After our conversation, he told me he was returning to Brussels shortly and he would see about that chocolate. A week later, mid-morning at the cheese shop, I see him walk in with his two boys. I’m already tearing off the register tape as he plops down two packages of Dessert 58. As soon as I see them, I smell the familiar scent of Brussels, a mix of roasting coffee beans and chocolate mixed in with the usual urban fumes.
I feel my feet on the cobblestone street leading to the Grand-Place, the ornate square at the heart of the city. I taste the “frites” (French fries) that one can purchase at stands along the street.
I hear the language that is so familiar to my ear. “Oh my!” I say.” This is amazing! Thank you! You don’t know how much more you brought to me than chocolate.”
Later, as I enjoy a bite, I ponder how remembering to save the tape for two boys brought me the best chocolate in the world. Small kindnesses that go both ways have made the world a better place.
Thanks to Corey for the chocolate and the memories.